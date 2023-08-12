Possible Manchester United squad against Wolverhampton

With anticipation and hearts pounding with excitement, Manchester United prepare for their first match against Wolves in the Premier League. An exciting and exciting chapter at Old Trafford hangs over both teams as they prepare for a triumphant start to the season.
AUTHOR: ANDRE ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a key figure at the gates of the new Manchester United. With quick reactions and excellent foresight skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who keeps his team safe in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a defensive bulwark.
Right: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back lends United’s defence. With his ability to return the ball and hold off the opposition’s wingers, Wan-Bissaka is an important part of the team’s defensive structure. His speed and defensive abilities make him a reliable option on the right flank.
CB RAPHAEL VARAN: The Frenchman returned to his level last season and showed how important he can be to United’s defensive line. He needs to get ready for the season.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ – Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez completes United’s centre-back. With his versatility as a centre-back or left-back, Martinez brings a strong physical presence and aggression to duels. His ability to recover balls and assist in starting from behind is essential to the team’s tactics.
LEE: LUKE SHOW – The English left-back is a fundamental part of Manchester United’s playing pattern. The show stands out for its ability to design itself offensively, engage in attacking play and make accurate crosses. His ability to close space and contribute to both phases of the game makes him a valuable asset.
MKD- CASEMIRO: He showed that his level was not only the result of Real Madrid, but that he is one of the best centers in the world. He continues to adapt to a system that is very different from Madrid, which requires a lot more of him than when he played with Modric and Kroos, but so far he has been successful.
MC: MASON MOUNT – The English midfielder is a creative force in United’s midfield. Thanks to his vision and ability to generate scoring chances, Mount plays in an attacking game. His opening ability and passing accuracy make him a constant threat to the opponent’s defense.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, ability to score goals from mid-range and accurate passing, Fernandes brings an important attacking aspect. His ability to create scoring chances can make all the difference in any game.
EI- JADON SANCHO: Opportunities are running out for Sancho until he lives up to the expectations of the club and the fans. English is capable of the best and the worst, it needs confidence.
ED: ANTHONY – The Brazilian winger brings speed and imbalance to United’s attack. With his dribbling ability and ability to get past defenders, Antoniy can create chances from the right flank. His ability to create spaces and pitch dangerous balls can be key in a match.
DC – MARCUS RASHFORD: Wearing the number “10” is not easy, but it has a reason. The striker has added a large number of goals and assists during his time in the Premier League and wants to continue his good streak.
