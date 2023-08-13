Practical help for today’s youth

Every year since 1999, International Youth Day (August 12) has been celebrated at the initiative of the United Nations with the aim of enhancing the role of young people in modern society and raising public awareness of the problems they face.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one in eight people in the world suffer from a mental disorder. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of anxiety disorders increased by 26% in 2020, and cases of major depressive disorders increased by 28%.

The number of young people diagnosed with depression is growing at an alarming rate. According to the WHO, “depression is the leading cause of illness and disability among adolescents of both sexes between the ages of 10 and 19.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses emphasize and value the value, potential, and strength that young people bring to their environment. They also express their interest because of the various challenges they face on a daily basis and the circumstances they face.

For this reason, on their official website jw.org in the tab Bible teachingsThey have a section dedicated to youth.

For example, there are tutorials on topical issues such as proper management of the digital environment, mental and affective disorders, substance use, intimidationsuicide, etc.

Thousands of parents and teachers around the world have also used this information to educate and educate young people.

Comment from a young Australian woman: “Thank you so much for posting Why I Want to Cut myself on jw.org. For many years I have struggled with this problem. I thought no one else knew and if I told anyone else they wouldn’t understand. The cases presented in the article helped me a lot. I finally felt that someone understood me!”

For more information, visit jw.org: