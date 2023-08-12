Premier League 2023: Chelsea vs Liverpool: times, lineups and where to watch Premier League 2023

lTo Premier League England started, and just one date was enough to give us one of the most traditional duels in old English football: Chelsea and Liverpool They will mediate the first leg of the 2023/2024 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

In the previous season Chelsea finished twelfth. the overall table, and Liverpool reached positions in the Europa League, remaining in fifth position. The reds had a renaissance under Jurgen Klopp, winning their first Premier League title in decades in the 2019-2020 season.

Match between Chelsea and Chelsea. Liverpool looks very good in the preview, but on Liverpool are easy favorites.

Chelsea: last 5 games

19/07/23 Chelsea 5 – 0 Wrexham

22.07.23 Chelsea 4 – 3 Brighton & Hove Albion

26.07.23 Newcastle United 1 – 1 Chelsea

30/07/23 Chelsea 2 – 0 Fulham

02.08.23 Chelsea 1 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool: last 5 matches

07/19/23 Karlsruhe 2 – 4 Liverpool

24/07/23 Greuther Furth 4 – 4 Liverpool

30.07.23 Liverpool 4 – 0 Leicester City

02.08.23 Liverpool 3 : 4 Bayern Munich

07.08.23 Liverpool 3 – 1 Darmstadt 98

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: schedule and channels

A new chapter of this rivalry will be written in London at Stamford Bridge this year. Sunday, August 13, 9:30 am.Time of Central Mexico.

The match will only be streamed via Paramount+

Lineups

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Rhys James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colville, Ben Chilwell, Connor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, Mikhail Mudrik and Nicholas Jackson.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Soboslai, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.