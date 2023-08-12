Premier League predictions for the new season

The transfer summer has led to countless transfers in the best league in the world. The Premier League is back this week and the question is the same as a year ago: Can anyone put an end to the Manchester City dynasty? I leave you my prediction for the top five in the table.

5. Newcastle United

Despite my confidence in a team with unlimited funds, this prediction is based on a lack of confidence in the teams below. Basically I think that Chelsea will continue to disappoint despite the arrival of several talented players.

4.Liverpool

Klopp’s team needed a generational change this summer and they did it. There will be an adjustment period, but the Reds will return to the Champions League positions.

3.Manchester United

The transfer of young striker Rasmus Heilund attracted all the attention. However, it seems to me that the Ten Hag team will be comfortable in third position, far from fourth, but second.

2.Arsenal

I would like to say that I think this is the year that some troop descends from the throne in the City, but there is still a long way to go. Arteta’s young Arsenal were very close to it and now Declan Rice has joined them. Either way, they will lose.

1.Manchester City

It would be logical to assume that the loss of Riyad Mahrez, and especially Ilkay Gundogan, will affect the performance of the “citizens”. However, we have learned that this team has unparalleled adaptability. Over the years, several key figures in the winning teams have left the club, and they have not been particularly affected. Guardiola has always had an underestimated ability to identify the strengths of his players and then create a system that exploits them. Therefore, I believe that the dynasty of Cities will last for another year.