Premiere of Florence + The Machine “Under Heaven Above Hell”

Florence will spend the summer headlining European festivals to celebrate her acclaimed Dance Fever 2022 album. See full itinerary below.

Released last spring, Dance Fever has become one of the most celebrated releases of 2022. The album was included in the lists of Best Of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Consequence, NYLON, Billboard, Paste and many others.

Earlier this year, Florence’s iconic song “Dog Days Are Over” was used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the personal request of director James Gunn. The appearance of the song in the film led to a viral moment on streaming platforms, TikTok and others, followed by a summer trend on TikTok that continues to grow in real time.

Five albums: Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015), High As Hope (2018) and Dance Fever” (2022). Florence + the Machine became one of the most monumental bands of the generation, with multiple US and UK #1 albums and countless accolades.

Known for their breathtaking live performances and Florence’s unique and iconic voice, the group has been collecting tickets to festivals around the world and headlining. Florence has collaborated and shared the stage with icons such as The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga, among others, and has published Useless Magic, a collection of poems, poems, and drawings.

