Premiere of light and shadow

Mikel Arteta’s students, like Pep Guardiola’s 0-3 win at Burnley, seemed to know how to make a respectable debut. But unlike citizensit only lasted 45 minutes. The first half of pure fantasy from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka seemed to be enough to drink to the team shooter first win of the season (2-1), but no. Mikel Arteta’s team, especially his rear guard, had to give up their chest to keep Nottingham Forest from giving the signal at the league premier..

Arsenal don’t have Erling Haaland but yes to two young, fickle and great wingers who, at 21 and 22, are already stars of Arsenal as well as the Premier League. A new arsenal of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Yurien Timber, who started in the debut gunnersAt times, he was reminiscent of Arsenal in 2022-23, who won their matches with big doses of magic in attack. And that’s what two magnificent goals allowed the Londoners to finally score three points.

The negative moments of the match for the wards of Mikel Arteta were, firstly, the injury of Yurrien Timber, and then the goal of Taiwo Avoni in the last segment of the meeting, as a result of which the box was against the ropes. shooter. The great “Arsenal” of the first half scattered, and it was necessary to work hard to break Steve Cooper’s team.. A party that, although confirming the candidacy gunners to the championship title also shows that it will not be easy. Premier League 2023/2024 promises, and a lot.

Martinelli and Saka as always

Even a half-hour delay in the start of the match did not mislead the pupils of Mikel Arteta. The 2023-24 Premier League race started at the Emirates Stadium against Nottingham Forest. gunners They showed that their candidacy for the championship is as serious as that of Manchester City.

After the first quarter of an hour of play, Arsenal’s possession percentage was close to 90%. Yes, sure the future of the game could change due to Brennan Johnson’s one-on-one mistake, still 0-0 in the lightopened an account in hostility shooter They were local stars. Usual and, speaking of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, almost as usual. That is, based on goals.

The first genius of the game was given by Gabriel Martinelli. first goal shooter from 2023 to 2024 will not bear his name, but there will be a first visit. And what help. Overflow on the left wing, roulette inside the zone and a pass for Eddie Nketiah, aged 26, to beat his former teammate Matt Turner.. Exalted.

The battle for big goals was started by the Brazilian and the Englishman, and continued by Bukayo Saka. Arsenal great star Mikel Arteta has once again demonstrated why he is destined to become a boxing legend. shooter and, why not, from the premier league. Barely seven minutes after the 1-0 draw, the academy player made his way to the edge of the penalty area until he landed a left foot with an impossible thread at the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper. Another piece of art from a local team allowing for a match they dominated from the same dressing room tunnel..

last suffering

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and the fans gunnersnot everything was supposed to be good news in the league premier. Jurien Timber, who started at left-back, was hit at the end of the first half and, having jumped onto the field in the second 45 minutes, was forced to request a substitution.. A setback for the London team, with Oleksandr Zinchenko still recovering and Kieran Tierney on the starting ramp.

Arsenal downshifted and Nottingham Forest found an opponent. The London side still dominates but is less sharp than in the first 45 minutes. Steve Cooper’s Disciples Scoured Aaron Ramsdale Territory Again.

Everything has changed, and if in the first half Nottingham Forest forgave to the goal shooterin this case it was a warning from Arsenal that preceded a 2-1 away draw. Declan Rice hit the post from behind a half moon and in less than 10 minutes tricky trees materialized the improvements that occurred in the second half. The book count ended with Taiwo Avoni revealing his scoring score for 2023–24.

A corner kick for Arsenal ended with rookie Anthony Elanga’s endless ride to the back line., leaving on the way a whole Bukayo Saka, and passing in the heart of the penalty area to the Nigerian striker. With five minutes left in the match, Nottingham Forest managed to push the pitch towards Aaron Ramsdale’s goal. The attempt to return from abroad remained an attempt, and the arrival shooter was able to celebrate the first victory on the track at home.

Changes Takehiro Tomiyasu (49′, Yurien Timber), Taiwo Avoni (70′, Danilo), neko williams (71′, Ola Aina), Leandro Trossar (72′, Eddie Nketia), Anthony Elanga (79′, Brennan Johnson), Gabriel Magalhaines (85′, Gabriel Martinelli), Chris Wood (89′, Joe Worrall), Sheihou Kouyate (89′, Orel Mangala) goals 1-0, 25′: Eddie Nketiah2-0, 31′: Bukayo Saka2-1, 81′: Avoni Taiwo cards Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR Judge: Jarred Gillette, Darren Cann

Hello Aina (27′, yellow) Yurien Maduro (49′, yellow) Eagle Mangala (80′, yellow) Ben White (91′, yellow)