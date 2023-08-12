Pros and cons of diets: There are many formulas to eat. But which one is listed?

daily allowance they’re all the rage (that’s a fact) and not just because of the increasing population that every day decides to eat better and come of age in the best of states, or because of the obesity pandemic that’s invading the West, or because characters, more or less public, who showcase their superior physiques.

There are many ideal nutritional formulas, but not all of them take place in the table. olympus podium, That’s why we bring you a basic guide to the four most popular diets so you can stay up to date.

Related news

PERRICONE DIET

Queen Letizia, a 49-year-old Spanish monarch, has an unrivaled figure and boasts a strict diet that she follows literally, but what is really her secret? Apart from yoga, which helps her maintain herself, the secret lies in the diet, whose name many do not know, but which is the best means of combating inflammation, which, for her followers, is the cause of aging and many diseases. disease.

perricone diet developed by dermatologist and nutritionist Nicholas Perricone, aims to consume foods with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to improve skin health and overall well-being.

Related news

CHARACTERISTICS:

– High use of healthy fats such as olive oil and nuts.

– Lean proteins such as fish, chicken and tofu.

-Fresh fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants.

– Avoid processed foods, sugar and refined carbohydrates.

These are three fruits and 2 vegetables that are forbidden in this diet: orange, watermelon and banana, as well as vegetables such as carrots and potatoes.

In addition, it is followed by: Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox.

PALEODIET

A breakfast of salmon and melon may shock many foodies, but it’s a classic of the Paleo diet, also known as the caveman diet, which is based on the idea of ​​eating foods similar to those our hunter-gatherer ancestors ate during the Paleolithic era.

Allowed products: paleo diet focuses on natural, unprocessed, nutrient-rich foods. These are lean meats, fish, shellfish, eggs, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

FORBIDDEN FOOD: excluded from the diet processed foodscereals, dairy products, refined sugar, legumes and technical vegetable oils.

Focus on protein and healthy fats. Fat intake is promoted by coconut oil, olive oil, avocados, and nuts.

Celebrities who follow the paleo diet include Jessica Biel, Miley Cyrus, Megan Fox and Matthew McConaughey.

FLAWS:

While this is effective for some people, it has also been the subject of criticism and contradictions. Their weaknesses and concerns include:

– Restriction of food groups: Avoiding grains, legumes and dairy products can lead to insufficient intake of certain nutrients such as fiber, calcium and vitamin D. This can create long-term problems if not planned properly.

-Cost and Availability: This diet can be expensive as it focuses on fresh and high quality foods. Also, it can be difficult to follow in places where certain paleo foods are not available.

ATKINS DIET

This is a low carb diet that aims to cut down on carbs to force the body to burn fat for energy instead of glucose.

The Atkins diet is divided into several stages. The initial phase is the most restrictive, when carbohydrate intake is drastically limited and intake protein and fat. Then, in the following phases, various types of carbohydrates are gradually included.

His philosophy encourages the consumption of lean proteins such as meat, poultry and seafood, as well as healthy fats such as those found in olive oil, avocados and nuts.

In the initial phase, carbohydrate intake is limited to 20-50 grams per day. By cutting down on carbohydrates, the body enters a metabolic state called ketosis, where it produces ketones from stored fat for energy.

Her fans include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Geri Halliwell.

Among the criticisms this diet is receiving are that it is unbalanced (because it restricts a wide range of essential nutrients), possible yo-yo effects, and in the long run it can be uncomfortable. cardiovascular.

KETO DIET

This diet, also called the ketogenic diet, is one of the most popular. Of course, only if you are ready to reduce your carbohydrate intake as much as possible, from 50 to 20 grams per day. This causes in the early days what is known as “keto flu”, which includes fatigue, dizziness, nausea, and changes in sleep patterns.

This diet, unlike the previous ones, promotes a moderate intake of proteins, since their excess causes them to turn into glucose, which makes it difficult to enter ketosis.

Many people eat here too. healthy fatsincluding coconut oil.

We can say that in the profile of the followers of this diet there are athletes with the height of LeBron James or actress Halle Berry.