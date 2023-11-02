PS Plus: When will the Free Games Announcement be November 2023?

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are wondering where the PS Plus free games announcement for November 2023 is, but there is a plausible explanation for the delay. PlayStation Plus subscribers are used to specific standards when it comes to ads.

For example, new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games are usually revealed in the middle of each month, while monthly free games are almost always announced on the last Wednesday of each month.

However, this is where the confusion begins. While it’s true that PlayStation Plus’ free monthly games are almost always announced on the last Wednesday of each month, that’s just a coincidence.

What actually happens is that Sony announces free PS Plus games on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the following month. Sometimes this means that free PS Plus games aren’t announced on the last Wednesday of the month, but rather on the first Wednesday.

The last Wednesday in October was October 25th, but the next Tuesday is October 31st. This means that the PS Plus November 2023 free games won’t be announced until Wednesday, November 1st. That said, it’s always possible that the free PS Plus games for November 2023 will be revealed sooner than expected.

When will free PS Plus games for November 2023 be announced?

The PS Plus November 2023 free games will likely be revealed on Wednesday, November 1st.

PlayStation Plus free monthly games consistently leak online a few days before the scheduled announcement. Just as the free PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 were leaked early, it is highly likely that the free PS Plus games for November 2023 will be leaked as well.

However, the question remains whether the entire lineup will be revealed or whether just one or two games will be leaked. Sometimes PlayStation Plus subscribers have information about all of the free PS Plus games, but other times only one or two are released before the official announcement.

Regardless, subscribers can look forward to Sony‘s official announcement of free PS Plus games for November 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, as long as it doesn’t stray from its established standard. The PS Plus Extra and Premium games for November 2023 are expected to be revealed a few weeks later, although fans know at least one game they can look forward to in those bundles this month.

It was previously announced that the game Teardown will be one of the PlayStation Plus Extra games on November 15th, giving subscribers to that service access to the game on the same day it launches on PlayStation consoles.