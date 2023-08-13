PSG IN NEGOTIATIONS with Al-Hilal to sign Neymar, who will travel to Saudi Arabia with a sky-high salary! – Fox Sports

He arab football prepare a new world bombardment.

After arrival Cristiano Ronaldo With al-nasr And Karim Benzema To Al IttihadNow al hilal someone who has already put the money machine to work to secure the signing of the Brazilian neymarwho would also like to play arab football.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, both psg How neymar they have one on the table cruel proposal complete the sale brazilian starwho has already accepted his desire to leave french football the same summer.

“Hilal made him an important proposal to Neymar Jr. in the last hours. Sources describe it as a “huge offer”.

“Negotiations are underway to reach a full agreement. Neymar is seduced by this possibility. Work is underway to part ways with PSG soon.

According to the report, both al hilal How neymar they will already be in preliminary negotiations and with official documents in your hands For view agreement.

It remains for the player to accept the offer so that the signing can take place in the next few days and that neymar join Cristiano Ronaldo And Karim Benzema in that arab football.

MESSI REJECTED THE OFFER OF CRAZY DEL AL HILAL A WEEK AGO!

weeks ago, his own al hilal he was very close to signing a contract with the Argentine Lionel Messiwith which they put an offer on the table billion euro To two seasons in the Arab League.

This would make the Argentine the highest paid footballer in football history. 200 million euros per season who perceives Cristiano Ronaldo in that al-nasr.

At the table Argentine there were specific proposals al hilal, Barcelona And Inter Miamibut after consulting with him for several days, he finally decided to play MLSwhere he is now.

Like Messi Kylian Mbappe He was seduced by the same club, but the French also hit them.