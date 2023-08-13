PSG keep their word and send Kylian Mbappe into the stands in Ligue 1 debut

This Saturday, PSG played their first match of the season in Ligue 1 in France, but Transfer market romance continues with Kylian Mbappe and that is why the board decided to exclude the striker from the match with Lorient.

True to their word, those commanded by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos decided that unless Mbappe agreed to a contract extension and decided to leave the club as a free agent in 2024, he would not play a minute in that season. season.

For this reason the 2018 world champion was seen in the stands of the Parc de los Principes from Paris, with no chance of becoming part of the team.

Together with Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele recently signed a contract with the French team, who came from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

A few days ago, Luis Enrique said he wanted to get Mbappe and hoped his situation would be resolved, but there were only rumors that they could start negotiations this Saturday to sign a new contract and end his exclusion from the team. .

If the situation is not resolved Mbappe can be traded on this transfer market whoever pays the most, the directive did not provide that he would leave for free in 2024.

It seems that the decision to suspend Mbappe, like the exclusion of Neymar and the departure of Lionel Messi, had an effect because the currency ended up being 0-0 with Lorient.

Keep reading: