PSG start season without Mbappe and Neymar

PARIS -. The crisis spreads further between PSG and Kylian Mbappe separated by several weeks and not called up for the first game of the Ligue 1 season against Lorient this Saturday at the Parc des Princes.

The capital club acted on their threat, thereby depriving themselves of their superstar as they began defending their league title in France.

The decision did not come as a surprise given the tension between the club and its franchise player, who was no longer in first team training due to his refusal to renew his contract, hoping to complete it in June 2024. leaves the Parisian club without paying a euro for the striker’s possible departure.

“We want him to stay, we can do it two or three times. But he can’t leave for free. This is non-negotiable,” President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on July 5 at the launch of new coach Luis Enrique.

Two months after the start of the pulse, the positions of the two camps remain fixed: PSG want to sell Mbappe before the end of the market, September 1, if the player refuses to renew the contract, while the 2018 world champion does not intend to. leave this European summer.

An offer was sent to Mbappe to extend his contract with a “guaranteed sale” clause at the end of the season, according to a source close to the talks, but it was rejected.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.jpg Kylian Mbappé (right) celebrates with Neymar after scoring an undue goal for PSG in the Champions League round of 16 match against Bayern Munich, Tuesday 14 February 2023. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Luis Enrique is forced to look for an alternative

By not including a striker to host Lorient, PSG are maintaining their inflexible stance, which could lead to an almost unbearable situation for all parties if Mbappe stays in Paris after the transfer window ends.

A year after Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics, which the striker dreams of playing, will PSG dare to leave one of the best players in the world and the captain of France on the sidelines?

The situation forces Luis Enrique to do without the top scorer of the last World Cup and improvise a completely experimental line of attack.

Without Mbappe, Neymar, the victim of the “viral syndrome” according to the club, and Leo Messi, who joined Inter Miami, there are three signings: South Korean Lee Kang-In, Portuguese Gonzalo Ramos and Spaniard Marco Asensio. who they should take responsibility for in the Parque de los Principes.

The signing of Ousmane Dembele, officially announced this Saturday, will provide the Spanish coach with more options. Reinforcements that Mbappé was not long in coming on Instagram, saluting his “brother” with whom he was proclaimed world champion in 2018.

FOUNTAIN: AFP