Puerto Libertad: Arrested three young men involved in a canteen robbery.

Iguazu (Voice of Cataratas) This afternoon, officers from the Puerto Libertad, Wanda Police Stations and the Special Branch arrested three criminals, aged 22 and 30, who were involved in the robbery of a food truck located on National Route 12 at the entrance to Puerto Libertad.

The event was recorded a few days ago, when the victim reported to the local police station that unknown persons, having broken the door of his enterprise, entered and stole dishes, drinks, electrical appliances, 10-kilogram jugs and other goods.