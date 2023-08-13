Puerto Libertad: Arrested three young men involved in a canteen robbery.

Iguazu (Voice of Cataratas) This afternoon, officers from the Puerto Libertad, Wanda Police Stations and the Special Branch arrested three criminals, aged 22 and 30, who were involved in the robbery of a food truck located on National Route 12 at the entrance to Puerto Libertad.
The event was recorded a few days ago, when the victim reported to the local police station that unknown persons, having broken the door of his enterprise, entered and stole dishes, drinks, electrical appliances, 10-kilogram jugs and other goods.
For this reason, the agents began a series of investigations and searches in the mountainous areas, the investigation led them to the San Miguel district of Wanda city, where a search was carried out today by order of the court entering into the case, where the police managed to steal a 10 kg jug and arrest two brothers, Agustina A., aged 22, Franco A., aged 24, and José R., aged 30, who were also on the wanted list.
Finally, the detainees were transferred to the Wanda police station, where they were placed at the disposal of justice. As for the stolen, it will be recognized and returned to the owner. It is worth noting that the investigation continues to fully clarify the fact.