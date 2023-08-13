Ranking of shooting guards in NBA history: where is Wade between Kobe, Jordan and Manu Ginobili

Basketball legacy Dwyane Wade will be consolidated when it officially enters into Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial this Saturday, August 12th.

Three-time champion and 13-time All-Star.Wade has earned a seat in 75th anniversary of the team NBA in 2021. He is one of the top 25 players in history. in the league and in his prime, was one of the most unstoppable shooting guards the NBA has ever seen.

But where in the ranking of the most legendary players is Wade in his place? The Sporting News team tried to answer this question.

Voters were asked to rank the top 15 guards of all time, but only 12 players entered each vote. These 12 players were ranked based on their average position. (We apologize for the honorable mentions, but we had to draw the line somewhere.)

Without further preamble, Here is TSN’s list of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.

The Sporting News’ Best NBA Shooting Guards of All Time

12. Manu Ginobili (Average rating: 11.6)

Ginobili was an All-Star only twice. He only started 349 of his 1,057 career games. He never averaged 20 points per game in a single season.

None of this mattered. Ginobili has been an integral part of the Spurs dynasty, helping them win 135 playoff games and four championships. In addition, he had a unique style. He flew towards the edge with reckless energy, dodging countless defenses.

In a nutshell, there was no one like Ginobili.

11. Tracey McGrady (11.0)

How good was McGrady? Fine, Kobe Bryant once made a list of the coolest players he’s ever met, and McGrady was his number one choice.

T-Mac was an All-Star for seven consecutive seasons, from 2000 to 2007, and led the league in scoring in 2002–03 and 2003–04. His combination of size, athleticism and shooting made him almost impossible to defend. His combination of size, athleticism and marksmanship made him nearly unassailable.

Unfortunately for McGrady, injuries shortened the length of his heyday, but it’s impossible to ignore his stellar years in Orlando and Houston.

10. Reggie Miller (10.8)

Before the arrival of Ray Allen and Stephen Curry, Reggie Miller set the bar high for three-point shots. During his career, he made 2,560 three-pointers and almost 40% from three.

And Miller wasn’t just a pitching option. Created a model for Curry and others with his incredible physical condition and his constant movements without the ball. Miller’s threat coming from the screen can destabilize the entire defense.

What could Miller do in the era of rhythm and space?

9. George Gervin (8.9)

Gervin was the definition of a professional scorer.

The Iceman scored many goals in his first four professional seasons in the ABA, but reached a new level when he moved to the NBA. Won four scoring titles with the Spurs, including a career-high 33.1 points per game in 1979-80.

The best example of Gervin’s scoring prowess came on April 9, 1978, when he snatched the scoring title from David Thompson with 63 points against the Jazz in the last game of the regular season.

8. Ray Allen (8.8)

Allen may have the most aesthetic form of photography of all time. He hit nearly 3,000 triples in 18 seasons with 40 percent shooting accuracy.

But let’s not forget that Allen was a versatile scorer, especially during his years in Milwaukee and Seattle. He could punish the perimeter defender with a jump jump or put the big guy on the poster with a monster dunk/dunk/dunk.

Allen also deserves credit for sacrificing himself late in his career to help the Celtics and Heat win championships. Everyone greeted the “Jesus Shuttleworth”.

7. Clyde Drexler (7.0)

Often eclipsed by Michael Jordan in the 1980s and 1990s, Drexler fielded some outstanding individual performance.

During his career, he averaged more assists, rebounds, steals and blocks per game than Bryant, and from 1986 to 1992 in Portland scored 24.3 points per game. Drexler later moved to a supporting role after Hakeem Olajuwon with the Rockets, which won the title in 1994-95. Also, Drexler never played with Brian.

Oh, and Drexler has never missed the playoffs in 15 seasons. Impressive huh?

6. Allen Iverson (6.5)

Brilliant, fearless, influential and sometimes controversial, Iverson one of the most exciting races in history NBA.

The Answer has led the league in scoring four times and also won three titles in steals. He was absolutely fearless despite his size (6-0, 165 pounds). lowest player to receive an MVP award in 2000-01 That same season, he led the 76ers to the NBA Finals, giving the Lakers their only playoff loss in Game 1.

In addition to his work on the court, Iverson became cultural icon and a Philadelphia fan favorite.

5. James Harden (5.0)

Harden showed offensive genius in Oklahoma City, but he actually became a perpetual MVP candidate when Houston acquired him in 2012, changing the franchise.

In over eight seasons with the Rockets, Harden averaged 29.6 points and 7.0 assists per game. In the 2018/19 season, he scored 36.1 points per game, which is the seventh highest in history. Since leaving Houston, he has taken on more responsibility as a playmaker, most recently leading the NBA with 10.7 assists per game last season with the Sixers.

Harden is undeniably a Hall of Famer, but he won’t rise higher in the rankings until he can lift a championship trophy.. Will he be able to tick the box before retiring?

4. Dwyane Wade (4.0)

Harden has more points, assists and rebounds than Wade and the difference will widen as Harden continues to play. But Statistics are not the only factor what inspired this list.

At 24, Wade delivered an unforgettable performance in the NBA Finals, averaging 39.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in last four games from the 2006 series on the way to his first championship. He received two more rings as “Robin” from “Batman” LeBron James in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Whether it was a lightning-fast finish or an abrupt rejection, Wade always seemed to have a sense of the moment.

3. Jerry West (3.1)

Should West be considered a point guard or shooting guard? Regardless of the label, this is one of the top backcourt players NBA.

West was perfect 14 out of 14 in All-Star selection in your career and He managed to win both titles on points (1969-70) how it helps (1971-72) with the Lakers. In the playoffs, he was even better, earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch”. Finally, in 1972, he won that elusive title alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Gail Goodrich and Jim McMillian.

There’s a reason West is Logo.

2. Kobe Bryant (2.0)

Bryant was the epitome of sustainable excellence.

Between 1997 and 2015, he averaged 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The rewards are stunning: one MVP, two scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, five championships, 12 All-Defense tackles, 15 All-NBAs and 18 All-Stars.

Bryant tragically died in 2020, but his Mamba mentality lives on in the generation of players he inspired.

1. Michael Jordan (1.0)

Who else could it be?

“His airiness” more MVP trophies (five) and championship rings (six) than anyone in this ranking. With his elitist play on both sides of the court, he shattered the notion that a ball-dominated defender couldn’t lead his team to the promised land the way a traditional big man would.

Jordan is widely regarded not only as the greatest shooting guard of all time, but also as the best player of all time. Good luck trying to prove he shouldn’t be number 1 on this list.