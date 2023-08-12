Rapid Prototyping | Voice of Tomelloso

For a few years the mind can be separated from the body. Andres was the first to purchase the device that made this possible. Since then, there has been nothing strange about his figure running around the park, while he stays at home, working on one of the architectural projects that helped him earn a living.

It didn’t take long for Andres to realize the benefits his new purchase offered him. So while he was becoming a workaholic day after day, his physique looked great and his cardiovascular health improved. When the occasion called for it, the body and mind came together again to give the best of themselves.

I remember a cocktail party we were invited to by the Official College of Architects of Madrid, where Andrés met a woman who instantly captivated him. A few days later he informed me in a message that the connection between his two works, as he called them, was still more alive than ever.





¬ “I felt alone,” he wrote, offering me details that I shouldn’t reproduce here.

Sales of devices capable of dissociating a person grew exponentially, and just at the moment when many of us appreciated his purchase, Andres called for help through an internal chat. He lost his body.

“I don’t know where he’s gone!” the first line is read. “He went out for a run this morning and at some point he was disconnected from the bridge. I didn’t realize it until eight hours later because I had to finish the last part of the sheet I was working on.

First, Angela, the woman he fell in love with at that cocktail party, accompanied him on his search. She was walking in the same steps that Andres’s body had supposedly taken since he had exited the portal that morning. Andres guided her by phone and waited with imperceptible anxiety until Ángela found him sitting somewhere. If he succeeds, he will be able to reconnect with him.





The company that supplied the device recalled that search chips were not included in those early examples, claiming that the design and production followed a rapid prototyping paradigm where the customer is the one who demands new features as a result of their use and experience. The result was devastating, because Andres was still without a body and his mind began to urgently need it. He wanted to touch Angela, to feel her breath beside him, to feel her heart, a mere bundle of involuntary muscles, contract when she looked at him. Listening to his voice on the phone or reading words of encouragement in the internal chat was no longer enough.

By the time they found Andres’ body, Angela had already left him, because she, too, was not satisfied with a mind that could not transgress words. This rejection plunged Andres into a deep depression that prevented him from completing the projects he commissioned. He stopped writing to us and disappeared due to a lack of neural activity. He simply did not have the body to torment him with drunkenness or insomnia. Unable to take drugs, even to commit suicide or harm himself, Andres left us days before some children reported a man lying on the floor inside an abandoned construction site. Therefore, the reconnection of the body was not possible. The supply company would remove the device and store seventy-five kilograms of what had once been Andres in storage.





Rapid prototyping techniques have been disabled for the production of dissociative devices. They say no other bodies have been lost, though we think it’s more because none of us let one of our parts go anywhere without the other. Because it could happen.



