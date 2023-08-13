Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan T Stallion.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanes to ten years in prison for shooting and shooting fellow rapper Megan T Stallion in July 2020 in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez’s lawyer, José Báez, subsequently said that his client plans to appeal the verdict: “There are important issues that we presented in our request for a new trial,” he pointed out, referring to the lack of DNA evidence of the weapons used. . . .

For his part, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon criticized that the rapper tried to silence and intimidate Stallion to prevent him from sharing his truth while he remained strong “despite the violence, physical abuse, verbal attacks and attempts at public humiliation. “.

“The fact that (Meghan) is a successful artist has drawn attention to the issue of violence against women,” the prosecutor said, pointing out that many women are afraid to talk about their own experiences and that he hopes it has inspired other women.

A Los Angeles court in December found the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting with gross negligence and carrying a loaded and unregistered handgun in a vehicle, despite Lanez pleading not guilty, according to the American television companies CNN.

The stallion reported that the rapper shot him in the leg after he got out of the car they were in where they got into an argument. Gascon then thanked the singer for her testimony and denounced the harassment and ridicule she suffered after defending her version.

“You have shown incredible courage and vulnerability in your testimony despite repeated and grotesque assaults that you did not deserve,” the prosecutor said, adding that “women, especially black women, are afraid to report crimes such as assault and sexual assault because that too often they don’t believe.”