Rapper who shot Megan Thee Stallion sentenced to 10 years in prison

Los Angeles court sentences Canadian rapper to 10 years in prison Tori Lanez for shooting Megan T Stallion, a successful hip-hop artist, in the legs after leaving a party in a California city in July 2020. discussion of their musical career and their relationship, described as sown with envy.

Singer Tori Lanez, who pleaded not guilty at her trial, was found guilty by a jury last December.

This week, a sentencing hearing was held in a high-profile media case: there was also a hearing in court on social networks. According to the prosecution, 28-year-old Megan T. Stallion was the victim of a series of “grotesque attacks” that highlighted the thoroughness that black women face when reporting violence.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, shot three-time Grammy Award winner Megan Peet five times. The incident comes after a celebration that Kardashian model and reality star Kylie Jenner held at her home in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Tory Lanez, rapper convicted of shooting Megan T Stallion. Photo by AFP/Getty Images

Guilty of three crimes

The jury found that 31-year-old Lanez committed three crimes: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the carriage of a loaded and unregistered weapon in a vehicle and the use of these weapons with gross negligence.

Dressed in orange prison overalls, the convict headed to the courtroom before the judge pronounced the verdict. Singer apologized and took full responsibility for the shooting registered on that day.

“If I could change something, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “He accepted my guilt for everything that happened, I’m really trying to get better,” he said.

Lanez seemed surprised to hear this grief, but kept his cool. Her son’s mother, on the other hand, burst into tears as she left the room. The rapper’s lawyer has already indicated his intention to appeal the verdict and said he intends to ask for bail pending a decision on the appeal.

Megan T Stallion was shot in the leg by Tori Lanez in July 2020. Photo by Maria Alejandra Cardona/AFP

Judge David Herriford said in announcing his decision that it is difficult to reconcile a great father and a man of charity, as many have described the convict and the man who shot Meghan five times.

“Sometimes good people do bad things.But actions have consequences. There are no winners in this case,” the justice of the peace emphasized. The charges could reach up to 22 years in prison, but the prosecution asked for thirteen. The rapper continued to injure Megan, the author Wild through her social media posts, causing her followers to make her the object of their wrath.

Prosecutor Alex Bott explained that Lanez called Megan a liar, intimidated and harassed her. “Not only did he commit the heinous act of shooting him, but made her live in hell for two and a half years“, – he argued before the decision. This sentence could also lead to the deportation of Lanes.

His defense argued this by demanding a lighter sentence than the artist suffered from alcohol disorders, anxiety and post-traumatic stress for the unexpected death of his mother when he was eleven years old.

The prosecutor was skeptical of these apologies. “This case has nothing to do with mental illness, he shot Megan because “she hurt his feelings,” he replied. “Tori Lanez is not the victim in this story,” he added.

What were the facts

Meghan testified that the rapper yelled at her to dance and then shot her in the legs as she got out of the car in which the two and other guests were traveling. He admitted that he first told police at the scene that he had cut his legs with glass when he saw he was bleeding. When scanning at the hospital, doctors found fragments of bullets. One foot required surgery to repair.

Megan Thee Stallion initially lied to the police about the attack on Lanez because she was afraid of the police. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Later on CBS Megan admitted that she lied to the police because she was afraid that the truth could lead to a more dangerous situation.. He was afraid that “the agents would shoot us if he found out that some black people had a gun in the car.”

Megan what? claims to be still suffering from the effects of the incident and that he still has trouble walking publicly called Lanes the shooter in a video he posted to Instagram. He also spoke about this incident in his song. shots fired.

before the court He stated that the attacker offered him a million dollars to forget about the case.. Lanez, who devoted an entire album to refuting the victim’s version, did not testify at the trial.

