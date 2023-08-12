Rau Alejandro caught with Camila Cabello amid Rosalia’s infidelity rumors

Rauw Alejandro has recently released a single that for many has become Rosalia’s farewell letter.

A few weeks ago it became known that Rau Alejandro and Rosalia They decided to end their three-year relationship due to alleged infidelity by the famous reggaeton player with a celebrity.

Although the translator Water He explained that his breakup with the Spaniard was a few months ago and on good terms, Internet users did not believe him and even indicated that his message only reinforced the speculation about the draw.

Faced with this panorama, the singer was associated with many famous artists, including Camila Cabellowith whom he was recently seen leaving a famous restaurant in Los Angeles.

Based on images released by various media outlets, the celebrities dined at the place and left without making any press statements.

We recommend you: Rosalia and Rauv Alejandro confirmed cheating?

This isn’t the first time the artists have been seen together, they were recently spotted at a soccer game in Miami as well as Youth Awards that were made in Puerto Rico.

Some sources close to the singer claim that, despite the coincidences in different places, they are unlikely to live together: “They both went to the same events but didn’t spend much time together”indicated for the magazine People.

At that time, Rauv Alejandro was also a relative of Valeria Duque, and the model was even accused of being “the third in the dispute” between the artist and Rosalia. However, she has already denied all the rumors: “I never thought that a story from someone’s imagination could be so far-reaching”he said at the time.

Here’s how Rauwalejandro confirmed his breakup with Rosalia after three years of relationship / Instagram: @rauwalejandro

Rau Alejandro and his farewell letter

Rauw Alejandro recently released his single called Hayami Hana, which many have interpreted as Rosalia’s farewell letter. This song talks about the great love that a man has for his ex-partner and how much he will miss her now that they are not together.

“I don’t have the answers to this question, but I wanted your qualities and flaws equally. Things get more difficult with time, but not all people are up to it, and I don’t blame you. The life we ​​lead is not for everyone. Press, networks, group pressure, being far away is more difficult. We work non-stop, but in moderation,” the letter says.

Recall that the singer came to admit that several of his songs are dedicated to his now former partner.

You may be interested in: Rauv Alejandro says goodbye to Rosalia with an emotional love song. Will they return?

