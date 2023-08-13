Rauv Alejandro has cleared up his sentimental situation with Camila Cabello, Shakira and Rosalia.

Does the Puerto Rican artist have a love relationship with one of his associated stars? Next, find out the answer of Rau Alejandro himself.

This is how Rauv Alejandro reacted when asked about Rosalia, Shakira and Camila. | Photo: Libero Composition

Finally, we have an answer to the rumors surrounding the singer “Khayami Khan”! And that’s what Rau Alejandro he was approached as he was leaving a trendy restaurant in Los Angeles to ask him about his emotional situation.

And surprisingly, the Puerto Rican told the press how he feels after a high-profile break with the artist. Rosalia. What did Rau say about possible relationship with Camila Cabello or Shakira?

Sharp statements by Rau Alejandro

Recently, Rau Alejandro was caught leaving a luxury restaurant in Los Angeles with his closest friends. And the press did not miss the opportunity to ask the singer about his sentimental position.

“How is your heart? How are you?”asked the reporter; who would later question him about speculation about a possible romance with artists Camila Cabello and Shakira. How did Rau react to these questions?

The Puerto Rican singer assured him that everything was fine with him and that he was single.; implying that he is not in any romantic relationship at the moment. Of course, the journalist asked him about the artist. Rosalia and wedding ring; and before such a question he had no comments. He just kept walking.