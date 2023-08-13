Rauv Alejandro speaks about his alleged relationship with Camila Cabello for the first time and has received support from his fans.

Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauv Alejandro ended their courtship. unexpectedly, after almost three years of marriage, and there were many rumors of new love affairs, especially Puerto Ricans.

A few weeks ago, the international media assured that, despite the fact that both stated on their social networks that the end of their relationship was not the fault of third parties, the affair would have ended because he was romantically involved with singer Camila Cabello.

Wednesday E! The news claimed that on July 20 Camila matched Rau in Puerto Rico at the Premios Juventud and on the 25th of the same month they were at the Inter Miami CF match.the team featuring Lionel Messi against Atlanta United of DRV PNK in Florida.

Before the rumors The Locker interpreter was approached at the exit of a luxury restaurant in Los Angelesin which he hung out with a few friends, some journalists who questioned him about an alleged affair.

“How is your heart? How are you?” the journalist asked him, and he replied that it was very good. About his alleged affair with Camila Cabello, he limited himself only to saying that he was single.

Even, They also asked him about his alleged relationship with Colombian Shakira, and he claimed to be single.

Finally, Journalists asked him about the engagement ring he had in connection with his relationship with Rosalia. and he didn’t want to talk about it in detail and walked away from the microphones, got into a truck and left the place.

The clip published an account specializing in the life of celebrities and several Internet users supported Rau Alejandrosaying that their privacy must be respected, since they have already talked about their breakup and when they start a new relationship, they will definitely let you know about it.

The singer recently posted a song titled “Hayami Hana By Raúl” in which he emotionally undressed while explaining his breakup with Rosalia: “Everyone knows shit… I will cry, I will miss you”says part of the single.