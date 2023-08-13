Real beat Milan 3-2 in pre-season opener

After a comeback ending with Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid beat AC Milan 3-2 this Sunday in the first leg of this pre-season at the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA.

Uruguayan Federico Valverde scored two almost consecutive goals in the 57th and 59th minutes, which equalized the goals of the Englishman Fikayo Tomori in the 25th and the young Argentine Luca Romero in the 42nd.

The Brazilian Vinicius Jr., who came on as a half-time substitute, scored the third goal for the Whites in the 84th minute, causing jubilation among the 70,814 spectators in attendance, who almost unanimously supported Real Madrid.

Madrid, which will play three more friendlies on its US tour, including a clash against Barcelona in Dallas on July 29, thus opened with a victory in this clash between the teams with the most league titles (14 in Madrid and 7 Milan) and semi-finalists of the last Champions League.

Ads – scroll to continue



Manager Carlo Ancelotti took advantage of the clash to debut new players such as Englishman Jude Bellingham and Spaniard Brahim.

Even before the first whistle, Madrid received the unconditional support of the Rose Bowl, the venue for the 1994 World Cup final, which turned into a white wave with thousands of Spanish team shirts.

A year ago, this century-old stadium recorded the largest attendance in recent years for a match in the United States (93,702 spectators) in a friendly match in which Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 with a goal from Karim Benzema.

Ads – scroll to continue



The departure of the French striker is of great concern to Ancelotti, who this Sunday began experimenting with the new 4-4-2 system.

Bellingham was at the top of the midfield diamond, behind strikers Joselu and Brahim, who made their debuts against the team he played for the last three seasons and were the most dangerous player in the first half.

“I liked the system,” Ancelotti said. “With the diamond in midfield, we have a lot of pressure in the center, but a little less on the flanks (…) At the level of defense, it’s not the best system, but I have to adapt the characteristics of the players and find a balance between defense and attack.”

Ads – scroll to continue



Although Bellingham was accustomed to being more involved in the game, he left some glimpses of his strength, quality and hitting.

Bellingham “showed a good game. The team needs to get used to his qualities, which are extraordinary,” Ancelotti said of the 20-year-old midfielder, in whom Madrid have invested more than $110 million.

As Madrid adjusted their new formations, Milan took the lead thanks to Tomori’s flawless header from a corner from American Christian Pulisic, the team’s main player this season.

The young Luca Romero, an Argentine under-20 international born in Mexico, extended AC Milan’s lead with a spectacular left foot kick from outside the box.

During the break, Ancelotti made up to eight substitutions, introducing gunpowder with Rodrigo and Vinicius Jr.

Ads – scroll to continue



Madrid made allowances for Valverde’s shot, which hit the body of goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

And just two minutes later, the Uruguayan midfielder took a bad serve from Tomori and equalized with a whip from outside the penalty area.

Ads – scroll to continue



With chants of “Blame, Blame” from the stands, Vinicius Jr. also left encouraging pranks against the Italian defense in the first game, which was worn by Madrid’s emblematic number 7.

The winger found his moment when, after a great long serve from Luka Modric, he beat Simon Kjær to end the game with a great finish against the goalkeeper.

“In the first half we didn’t have enough goals and we were a little more defensively focused. In the second, we improved the game with Vini and Rodrigo, and that’s how we won the game,” explained Valverde.

“I liked the team. There is room for improvement, but we have time,” said Stefano Pioli, Rossonero coach.

Ingredients:

Real Madrid: Andrey Lunin – Lucas Vazquez (Dani Carvajal, 46), Nacho (David Alaba, 46), Eder Militao (Antonio Rudiger, 46), Ferland Mendy (Fran Garcia, 46) – Eduardo Camavinga (Luka Modric, 46) ), Tony Cross (Aurélien Chuameni, 46), Federico Valverde – Jude Bellingham (Nico Paz, 63), Brahim (Vinicius Jr., 46) and Joselu (Rodrigo, 46). DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

AC Milan: Marco Sportiello (Mike Meignan, 70), Davide Calabria (Alexis Salemakers, 70), Jan-Carlo Simic (Simon Kjaer, 70), Fikayo Tomori (Malik Tiaou, 70), Alessandro Florenzi (Teo Hernandez, 70) – Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Charles De Ketelare, 70), Rade Krunic (Yasin Adly, 70), Tommaso Pobega (Tijani Reinders, 70) – Junior Messias (Luca Romero, 32), Lorenzo Colombo (Olivier Giroud, 70) and Christian Pulisic (Rafael Leao, 70 years old). DT: Stefano Pioli.