Real Madrid | Ancelotti: Militao’s injury doesn’t look good

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madridadmitted this Saturday at a press conference, after defeating Athletic Club V San Mames (0-2)that brazilian Eder Militao suffers from a sprained knee. It’s an injury that doesn’t look good and we’re going to evaluate it in the next few hours. I hope nothing serious, although we are worried and do not exclude anything, ”he added of the setback suffered by the central defender of Madrid at the beginning of the second half, which forced him to replace the German. Antonio Rüdiger.

The Italian coach praised a good match Jude Bellingham, authored 0-2, and called it “out of the ordinary”. He has a lot of personality and he adapts to the system. Looks like he’s been with us for a while. He is a fantastic footballerof a very high level and a very important signing,” he stressed.

He also appreciated the match of the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrey Lunin, relief thibault This week, Courtois was seriously injured. “He was very good, calm and focused. He didn’t have many opportunities to intervene because of our good defensive performance.” About a possible arrival Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) at the merengue gate ‘Carletto’ he limited himself to commenting that “I am not talking about players who are not from Real Madrid.

“Carletto” came to appreciate replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. “They are part of the team. They have a lot of good midfielders and they are very important players They will also play important games. This alignment may change,” the Italian training specialist warned.

“The team had a collective commitment, a good attitude, and we were stronger defensively,” he said. Earlier in a statement to Real Madrid TV ancelotti analyzed the merengue victory in Bilbao. “We had a very good first half, with great intensity and success. In the second, we decided to control the match more. I saw how the players are connected and motivated. They had a good attitude, they won many duels. It was very important to keep a clean slate,” he stressed.

