Real Madrid | Ancelotti’s declaration of intent: Kroos and Modric, replacements

Carlo Anchelotti Bet on his first eleven of the season for a very physical team for the league premier real Madrid against him Sports V San Mames (21:30, Movistar LaLiga). The main unknown in the squad was the formation of the midfield, and the Italian coach finally decided on a midfield consisting of Chuameni, Valverde, Camavinga and Bellingham. Kroos And Modric They will start from the bench. Camavinga, by the way, today reaches 100 games with Madrid.

There are no surprises in the rear, carvajal on the right side, Praise and Militao forming a pair of central along the axis of the rear and Fran Garciaofficially released this season, occupying the left bank due to Ferland Mendy’s muscle injury.

Attack is also expected. Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Goes They will be an offensive duo Madrid V San Mames in their first test by fire together without Benzema. Neither of the two Brazilians knows what it’s like to score a goal. Sports.

Real Madrid’s first official eleventh squad this season consists of: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Chuameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo.







On the bench in Madrid, in addition to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, there will also be Fran Gonzalez, Lucas Cañizares, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, Lucas, Braim and Joselu.

