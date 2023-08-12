Real Madrid and the commitment to regain the throne in La Liga 2023/2024

These are the new contracts that Real Madrid will include next season.

Without Kylian Mbappe, at least for now, but with Jude Bellingham, which is important. He real Madridwith English as a star for both him and League, facing the championship with the title between the eyebrows. It can be said that taking back the throne, which now belongs to the eternal rival, FC Barcelona, ​​is little less than a duty. The team, which was led by Carlo Ancelotti for another year, cannot repeat last year’s result, when it could be said that they dropped out of the race for La Liga back in March.

Whites, who have lost their star player Karim Benzema, start the course with a new system of play: 4-4-2 diamond instead of 4-3-3. Vinicius Junior, who leaves the left flank, and Rodrigo will be strongholds in the eleven, in which it is expected that, at least at the beginning of the season, the Italian coach will bet on the youth of Chuameni, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Bellingham in the medullary, in short, Madrid Real Madrid with changes, younger and with a new design to storm the title.

Jude Bellingham At the moment, he is an excellent signing for Real Madrid for the 2023/2024 season. The Whites have outpaced big clubs in the Premier League like Liverpool or Manchester City and have taken over the midfielder after reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. 103 million fixed euros. In addition, the leaders strengthened the left flank with the return of youth international Fran Garcia after several years at a good level in Rayo Vallecano and replaced the losses of Mariano and Asensio with Joselu Mato And Brahim Diaz.

Jude Bellingham celebrating his first goal for Real Madrid in pre-season.

The veteran forward through La Fabrica arrived on loan from Espanyol, while a buyout option was implemented in Braim’s case to bring him back from Milan, where he has played for the past two seasons. Finally, Madrid also won the pearl of Turkish football, very young Arda Guleragain ahead of great European teams such as FC Barcelona.

Finally, it will be necessary to see how the club will react in the market to the serious injury of Thibaut Courtois. With the Belgian out of the season, Real will head to the market looking for a starting goalkeeper.

Carlo Anchelotti (Regiolo, Italy, 64) will coach Real Madrid for the third consecutive season. The Italian, who is home to his second round at Chamartin (the first lasted two seasons, from June 2013 to 2015), is facing what will likely be his final year at Madrid. With a contract until June 2024, the Brazilian team is knocking on his door, and at the Bernabéu, everything points to a cycle change. Upon Ancelotti’s return, He won every possible title: Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Champions League in the first year and European Super Cup, Club World Cup and Spanish Cup last season. This campaign takes on the task of painting a new Madrid without Benzema and in full force. last dance Modric and Kroos.

Carlo Ancelotti during a US tour match.

Even though Real Madrid’s squad is dominated by youngsters (with eight players under 23), the truth is that, with few exceptions, most of them are players with confirmed standing at European level, even with more important titles in his pocket This is the case, for example, with Vinicius, who has already become a great reference for whites. Along with him, perhaps a step down, are Rodrigo and Camavinga, the protagonists of the past two years. Possibly due to his low key performance last year, he will have a lot of attention this year. Aurélien Chuameni (France, 23 years old).

Arda Guler during training in Los Angeles.

Certainly no one younger and with more hype what Arda Guler, a young Turk born in 2005. The boy impressed everyone at Valdebebas and despite an injury that kept him out for about six weeks, Ancelotti would give him minutes throughout the season. The season also seems to be decisive for Fran Garcia (23), who can make the jump to the elite, and for Brahim (24), who decides whether to take the Madrid train or not.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois and Andrey Lunin.

Protection: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Antonio Rüdiger, Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Ourélien Chuameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Forwards: Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo and Joselu.

Real Madrid will start the competition from Athletic Club in San Mames this Saturday August 12 at 21:30.. White will play the first three games away because of the work at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first match of Ancelotti’s wards in front of the fans will take place on September 2 at 16:15 against Getafe. The Whites will close out La Liga by playing Betis on the weekend of May 25-26.

For classicthe first will take place in Barcelona October 28 or 29and the second stage will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu in the days 20 or 21 April. In a relationship Madrid derby against Atlético, the Met will host the first leg on 23 or 24 September, while the one in Chamartin will take place on the weekend of 3-4 February.

As always, Real Madrid will shine white in the first set. This year, the club and Adidas have opted for a V-neck style that includes golden details and elegant dark blue lines. It also features an embroidered club crest and the motto “¡Hala Madrid!”. in the back of the head

For the second set, they opted for navy blue with the German brand’s stripes in gold, silver and purple. As for the third shirt, it is black with yellow splashes.

Real Madrid and Barcelona made the conversion. Classical in the most important football match in the world. The maximum reach point was lived, of course, in the era of Cristiano Ronaldo-Messi, although the interest continues after the departure of two great stars.

Rodrigo and Pedri fight for the ball in El Clasico, held in the USA.

In total, both teams met in 254 times with a slightly favorable balance for White: 102 wins for Madrid, 100 for Barcelona and 54 draws. In La Liga, more of the same: 77 wins for Madrid, 75 for the Catalans and 35 draws.

Tickets and season tickets for the Santiago Bernabéu are among the most expensive in all of La Liga. The Madrid stadium is currently in the last phase of a renovation that began in 2019. Basically, it is expected that games will end at the end of December this year, although it is possible that the deadlines will be extended until the first half of 2024.

The exterior of the Santiago Bernabéu in a picture taken in the summer of 2023. REAL MADRID

As for how and how much it costs to watch a match live at the Bernabéu, it is important to note that fertilizer The season is reserved exclusively for club members. Seats are limited and there is currently a waiting list to access the Annual Pass. Prices They range from 286 to 2307 euros depending on the region and only for La Liga, while the euro subscription (which includes three competitions: League, Cup and Champions) costs from 415 to 3009 euros. Prices Tickets They are published by the club a few days or weeks before each game and vary by opponent and stadium location.

