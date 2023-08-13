Star goalkeeper seriously injured Thibaut Courtoisthat would keep him away from courts for at least seven months could lead to real Madrid hire the most expensive goaltender in history to cover his three sticks, at least temporarily, while the Belgian recovers.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is very close to becoming a new signing for Merengue, who are already in talks with Chelsea for the Basque goalkeeper to go on loan to Madrid for this season without the possibility of a purchase.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee Courtois suffered during training has forced the whiteboard back into the summer market in search of a quality and quality replacement to meet next season, with all indications that Kepa is the chosen one.

At first, different names of international goalkeepers were considered to replace the Belgian national team while he recovers from injury. Among the goalkeepers were Spaniard David de Gea, Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, Moroccan Yasin Bono and Kepa himself.

Bono was the favorite of the leaders and the coaching staff, but a Africa Cup dispute that saw him miss up to 13 games in January and demands from Sevilla halted the operation. With De Gea and Mamardashvili also excluded, Madrid started the game as the Iberian.

In fact, Real Madrid literally intervened in the negotiations that Arrizabalaga was already having with the German team Bayern Munich, who wanted the Chelsea goalkeeper to replace the also injured Manuel Neuer, who had recently undergone surgery.

In August 2018, Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao an $87 million release clause, making Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper ever, as well as the most paid Spanish player for a transfer.

