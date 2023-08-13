Real Madrid have yet to debut in La Liga and are already in trouble

ESPNReading: 4 min.

Real Madrid are forced to change models for the 2023/24 season. Fernando Palomo analyzes the new Real Madrid after the departure of Karim Benzema.

We present you the obstacles of Carlo Ancelotti’s team before the start of the season.

real Madrid debut this Saturday in the 2023-24 season league in front of him Sports. As in every start of the season, Los Merengues are candidates for winning all the titles, but it is surprising that Los Blancos have not yet played a single official match, and already have several failures.

For the debut of real Madrid in the new championship season. Spain, ESPN introduces you to the obstacles the White House faces.

Real Madrid are gearing up for the new season. EPA

roman mbappe

Like last summer, Kylian Mbappe was tied up again real Madrid And rumors of his possible signing intensified when the Frenchman announced a few weeks ago that he would not renew his contract with PSG after his contract expired in 2024.

According to Julien Laurens ESPNSources have said that Kylian will not participate in PSG’s Ligue 1 first leg against Lorient. ESPN that some at PSG are ready to freeze Mbappe if he doesn’t sign a new contract. The transfer market closes on September 1st, so White House fans are still thrilled to sign Kylian, who has not changed his stance to fulfill his contract with PSG.

No “9”

Before ending his spell last season, Karim Benzema, star striker real Madrid in recent seasons, he has announced his departure from the institution to emigrate to the Saudi Pro League. So far, Carlo Ancelotti has only Joselu, a former Espanyol player, as a centre-forward in the 2023-24 season, and despite the fact that Joselu, who will play under the number 14 at Merengue, plays for the Spanish national team , a fan sector owned by Madrid They believe the club should bring in a better quality striker, but if Mbappe doesn’t arrive, it’s unlikely that Blancos will go into the market for a striker that rivals Joselu.

Courtois injury and the search for a goalkeeper

The outstanding Belgian goalkeeper will miss almost the entire 2023/24 season after tearing his anterior cruciate knee ligament during training a few days ago. Given the sensitive loss of Courtois, real Madrid He has been linked with outstanding goalkeepers such as David de Gea, Keylor Navas, and even some fans have asked for the arrival of the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa. However, Carlo Ancelotti said he trusted Ukrainian Andrei Lunin to replace the Belgian goalkeeper, but also indicated that he would be looking for another goalkeeper and José Felix Diaz from the newspaper. Brand indicated that Yassin Bono from Sevilla would be selected real Madrid.

Courtois at the Real Madrid goal. Getty Images

Doubts about bad play in preseason

real Madrid He prepared for a new campaign in the United States and took part in the Soccer Champions Tour along with other important clubs in Europe. Los Merengues shone against Milan and Manchester United, but lost to Barcelona and Juventus. Before the Kulesi Madrid they lost 3-0 and Vecchia Signora lost 3-1, both defeats causing a lot of doubt among fans who took to social media to express their concern about what might happen early in the match. league.

Ancelotti and his eventual departure to Brazil

In early July, the Brazilian Football Confederation revealed that they had reached an agreement to take over the Brazilian national team at the end of the 2023/24 season. For his part, the Italian strategist did not talk about joining the Rio de Janeiro team and remained firm in his speech that he is focused on his work with merengue, but his eventual departure to La Canarinho upset a group of fans. Madrid.