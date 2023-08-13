Real Madrid live: Whites win resounding victory in Bilbao

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Athletic and Real Madrid corresponding to the first round of La Liga!

Both teams will meet this Saturday at San Mames Stadium. From the side of the merengue group, Ancelotti decided today do without Kroos in the official eleven.

And before the fall Courtois tore his cruciate ligament and he will be away for several months, below three sticks he will Lunin.

He Sports Club and Real Madrid arrive with doubts in this first league game due to preseasonbecause the results they were not positive for nobody.

Only with Ernesto Valverde they won a match of six, although the last match against Manchester United left a good impression on the fans. The team from Bilbao will host Real Madrid with confirmed losses Dani Garcia, Yeray Alvarez and Yuri BerchishBye Berenguer It looks like he will be able to recover from his physical problems in time.

On the other side, real Madriddespite being in a generational change phase, he still has a lot to do improve protection. six goals conceded In matches against Barcelona and Juventus, they indicate that the details in the defense need to be polished.

White club to visit San Mames Stadium with safe losses Daniel Ceballos, Arda Guler And Ferland Mendy. In addition, this Thursday, Real Madrid learned the news that Courtois tore his cruciate ligament and will be in a few months.