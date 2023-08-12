Real Madrid make their debut in the Spanish league against Athletic Bilbao with sensitive losses.

Athletic and Real Madrid will start their season this Saturday in San Mames at 2:30 pm (Colombian time) with a match between two classic League teams that have never been relegated from They will not have permanent players in recent seasons, two per team, such as Spaniards Íñigo Martinez and Yeray Alvarez on the courts; Frenchman Karim Benzema and Belgian Thibaut Courtois are visiting.

Two far from brilliant pre-seasons also bring both teams togetherAlthough for Athletic, the fact that the preparation did not attract much attention is not too disturbing.

He does it more than Ernesto Valverde. you have no important players at your disposal, except for Yeray, Yuri Berchish, Dani Garcia and Alex Berenguer. This last protagonist in the Cup of Bilbao’s last triumph in La Catedral against the white team.

Almost all of these absences have a special effect on a defensive structure that, without Yeray and Inigo, has lost consistency and without Dani, he is also a midfielder specializing in this type of duel.

For this reason, Valverde will be forced to shoot on Lecue’s left flank, a common resource to deal with these contingencies, and a pair of centre-backs who seem to be downgrading without being absent, Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes.

Ahead of them and Unai Simon, who has already established himself well in the Spanish team, Valverde will be able to use his starting block in attack. included Nico Williams and Oyan Sunset, gems destined to lead the Basque team in the near future.









Nico Williams at a party with his teammates. Photo: AFP

During the summer, Nico and Sunset and Paredes had different physical problems. Goalkeeper Julen Aguirrezabala later joined the preparations for European under-21 competition.

Together with the two young men who appear, it seems that Classics Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams will lead the Rooi Blanco attack tomorrow. Both, moreover, are in their positions of the previous years.

Williams points to “9” as Valverde doesn’t trust other strikers too much, such as Gorka Guruzeta, Asier Villabre, Raul Garcia and Javier Marton, the pre-season top scorer after moving from destined Real Sociedad. Captain Muniain is aiming to return to the game with a slant to the left after he started as a linebacker last year and then lost presence.

To support this team, in a double rod, the usual Mikel Vesga and Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, the only significant signing of the season, and initially ahead of Ander Herrera to play alongside the most positional midfielder.

From my side, at the head of the absence at Real Madrid is Benzema, who completed his 14-season run with the white team at the end of last season, and Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious ACL tear in his left knee in practice on Thursday.

With these losses, Real Madrid start a new phase without their two leaders and without Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, despite the fact that this is the third summer in a row that he has been linked with the white team, which, however, happened. He has new faces that will be very important during the season, especially Englishman Jude Bellingham.

The midfielder arrived from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 100 million euros and an additional 30% as variables. He started in all four pre-season games and will also be part of the San Mames game in midfield, which will change his pattern.

Italy’s Carlo Ancelotti has tried a 4-4-2 diamond throughout the season, leaving the classic 4-3-3 aside, and is expected to do the same against Athletic.









Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference. Photo: AFP

Drawing of four linebackers, the position where the white team has the most competition. As seen in the pre-season, Germany’s Toni Kroos and Croatia’s Luka Modric are eager to start off the bench. but the “old guard” must not be left to die. If so, the Frenchmen Aurélien Chuameni and Eduardo Camavinga, along with the Uruguayan Fede Valverde, will accompany Bellingham, who will act as a hitch with an advantage that is beyond doubt: the Brazilians Rodrigo Goes and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s new 7; leader.

In defense, the novelty will be Fran Garcia. Formed at the Madrid youth academy, he arrived from Rayo Vallecano to reinforce a position limped by Frenchman Ferland Mendy’s injuries. The Frenchman was injured in pre-season; so that position belongs to Fran.

And at the gate, without Courtois and waiting for Real’s moves in the market, Ukrainian Andrey Lunin will play his eighteenth game for the whites, his tenth in the League. Ancelotti expressed his confidence in him at a press conference, although at the same time he appreciates the club, which has another goalkeeper.

Possible compositions:

Athletic Club:

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Leku; Vesga, Galarreta; Nico Williams, Sunset, Muniain; and Inaki Williams.

Real Madrid:

Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Chuameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo

Judge:

Jesús Gil Manzano (Committee of Extremadura).

Stadium:

San Mames.

Hour:

14:30 (Colombian time)

———————

kiosks

Key:

The ability of both teams to make up for their important absence.

Data:

Real Madrid have won four straight league victories and eight straight games without losing at San Mames.

Phrases

Oscar DeMarcos:

Madrid have won or fought for the championship for many years. They have lost one important player, but have strengthened well.”

Carlo Anchelotti:

“Trust in Lunin is complete. In the coming days, we will think about signing another goalkeeper.”

Environment:

Sports fans are somewhat disappointed with their team after another year without Europe. Except. Due to disagreements with the club over the sanctions it receives for certain chants, part of the entertainment crowd decided not to do tomorrow’s animation.