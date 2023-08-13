Real Madrid | Pessimism Carlo Ancelotti with Eder Militao

A well-deserved victory for Real Madrid, allowing you to start your journey in the First Division with optimism. In particular, he was unsettled against Athletic Bilbao thanks to goals scored by Rodrigo Goes and Jude Bellingham. After the conclusion of the share held in San MamesCarlo Ancelotti, coach white, appeared in the press center. Some statements collected by colleagues Bernabeu Digital.

Eder Militao: “He has a dislocated knee, he doesn’t look well. We’ll evaluate in the next few hours. The game was good, especially in the first half. … In the second, we slowed down, suffered a little more, but managed.”

Jude Bellingham: “Bellingham is an exceptional player, yes. We adapted the defensive aspect a bit, Valverde and Camavinga did a very good job on the flanks.”

Rodrigo goes: “I don’t know, they are very young and they need to keep going. I think Rodrigo will have more starters this season, hopefully he can score more.”

Andrey Lunin: “Lunin performed very well. Calm, very focused, good ball handling from behind… He didn’t have many opportunities to show his qualities, but he showed confidence and concentration. Kepa is not a Real Madrid player.

Rear end: “Obviously when a team has a collective commitment, we are more effective defensively. In the first half, we returned a lot more balls, we were better positioned…”.

More about Rodrigo: “He is an important player who, for example, has different characteristics than Joselu. We can say that he is a player who also plays outside. Joselu is obviously not playing. outside. It depends on the characteristics of the players that we have. In my opinion, Vinicius adapts very well to this system.”

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric: “They are part of a team that has a lot of quality midfielders. I can’t say that they will be substitutes, they will play matches, because they are very important players. Today I chose this line-up, maybe next week will change.”

Bellingham Magic: “He has a lot of personality, he adapts very quickly to the team system. It seems that he has been with us for a long time. He is a very, very high level player.”