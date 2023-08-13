Real Madrid refuse to sign former Manchester United player David De Gea.

Real Madrid continue to look for a top replacement for the seriously injured Thibaut Courtois. Many candidates have offered themselves in the last few hours to fill the seat, but few are truly run by the “White House” to do so. And among these few there is no top goalkeeper, who until recently held a very large goal in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper we are talking about is David De Gea from Toledo, a footballer who is not currently under contract with any club. Because? Manchester United decided not to renew his contract and made a bet on Cameroonian Andre Onan as his replacement. After confirming the severity of Courtois’ injury, the Toledo goalkeeper quickly came to the fore, but almost as quickly as his name was suggested as a replacement for the international red devil, he retired.

Real Madrid want to close another exit

Why did Real Madrid decide not to sign David De Gea if he is a free agent and does not have to pay for the transfer? Mainly for three reasons. The first is the distrust that has arisen within Real Madrid towards David De Gea as a result of everything that happened in 2015 and his failed signing at the last moment. Secondly, the high demands of David De Gea both on salary and especially on the length of the contract, which is the second key point for Real Madrid, who need only one goalkeeper this season, while the third reason is the lack of competitive preparation for David De Gea, who trained on his own all summer.