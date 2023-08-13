Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao live: La Liga 2023 score, stats and goals

real Madridlike any time of the year, is one of the most favorite places to relax. leagueand this Saturday will make his debut in the Spanish tournament against Athletic Bilbao in San Mames.

After the US tour, Carlo Ancelotti lost Thibaut Courtois and was replaced by Ukrainian Andrei Lunin. The 11 also features Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, the only two players who have been in the starting line-up for all friendlies and meringues, who have bet on a new system with English as the link.

lions Ernesto Valverde started with one goal to improve on last season’s eighth-place finish which left them outside of Europe. After an irregular campaign, Athletic are once again aiming to be one of the tournament’s artists.

Where and how to watch Real Madrid match? Athletic Bilbao? Schedule, TV channel and online broadcast

Day: Saturday 12 August

Saturday 12 August Hour: 9:30 pm Spain (4:30 pm Argentina, 3:30 pm ET, 1:30 pm CDMX)

9:30 pm Spain (4:30 pm Argentina, 3:30 pm ET, 1:30 pm CDMX) TV channels: Spain: Movistar La Liga on TV Argentina: Sports USA : ESPN Sports Mexico : Sky Sport

Streaming: Spain: Movistar Plus+ Argentina: DG USA: ESPN+, Fubo Mexico: Blue to go



Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, live and straight

Welcome to San Mames! The cathedral, home of Athletic Club, is the venue for Real Madrid’s La Liga debut.

Potential Real Madrid squad

Andrey Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Chuameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius.

Likely sports line-up

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Leku; Vesga, Ruiz de Galarreta, Sunset; Nico Williams, Muniain and Inaki Williams.