Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao results, totals and goals: Rodrigo and Bellingham give victory to meringue

Real Madrid debuted with a 2-0 win over Athletic. during his visit to San Mamés for the opening day of La Liga. Rodrigo and Jude Bellingham were the scorers for some of the meringues, who walked away worried about Eder Militao’s left knee injury.

Rodrigo appeared against Athletic’s tactical order to break down the defense and open the result in Bilbao in the 28th minute, from that moment on Real Madrid reversed the line-up hierarchy and increased the figure in the 36th minute thanks to a strange strike. It was Bellingham. He got the advantage of hitting the ground with his pike before Unai Simon lost position.

In the second half lions They leveled the course, but did not count on the strength of Real Madrid, who, despite the victory, took the injury of Eder Militao as a fear. Brazilian at the beginning of the second part he slipped while trying to steal the ball from Oyhan Sunset and injured his left knee.

How was the Real Madrid match? Athletic Bilbao? final score

Equipment 1T 2T The final Athletic Bilbao 0 0 0 real Madrid 2 0 2

Goals:

RMA – Rodrigo – Min 28

RMA – J. Bellingham – min. 36

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, live and straight

On an ongoing basis. Good game for Real Madrid who won 2-0 thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Bellingham. Concern is caused by the injury of Eder Militao.

Minute 90+1. Header of Paredes in the center of the Real Madrid zone, which passes by.

minute 90. Five minutes added to Bilbao.

minute 86. Inaki Williams booked for fouls at Bellingham.

minute 82. Modric, after playing in a clean touch of Real Madrid, knocks down from the middle of the square, but Unai arrives without a rebound.

minute 79. Double substitution at Real Madrid: Joselu and Luka Modric jump for Rodrigo and Vinicius. Ancelotti brings the two on the attack and changes the formation.

minute 75. Chuameni and a saving cross before a powerful shot from Berenguer, who sent the ball for a corner. Alaba is reprimanded for a previous foul on Kroos.

minute 71. Alaba on the line fends off Sunset’s attempt.

minute 70. First substitution at Real Madrid: Ancelotti brings Toni Kroos on for Camavinga. Imanol Garcia will replace Leka at Athletic.

minute 67. Game setup for a free kick and a low blow from Valverde, who comes very close to Unai Simon’s right post.

minute 66. Vivian rebuked Vinicius for the cross.

minute 64. Another change at Athletic: Ander Herrera comes on for Vesga.

minute 60. Lunin jumps the most and deactivates a dangerous cross into the Real Madrid penalty area.

minute 55. Second round-the-world flight. Entertaining minutes in Bilbao.

minute 49. Real Madrid substitution: Antonio Rudiger comes on for Militao.

minute 47. A huge false move by Eder Militao on the field and fear for his knee. The Real Madrid defender is very sick.

start the second half. Valverde makes three modifications at Athletic: Gorka Guruzeta, Alex Berenguer and Ohian Sunset instead of Nico Williams, Muniain and Unai Gomez, while at Real Madrid the same modifications that started the game are jumping.

end of the first half. With pure strength, Real beat San Mames 2-0. Rodrigo and Bellingham took advantage of their chances to give Madrid an advantage over Athletic.

minute 45+3. Fran Garcia determines with a volley at the far post, but goes very far.

minute 45. 4 minutes added to Bilbao.

minute 39. There is no foul, and we continue the game with a score of 2:0 in favor of Real Madrid.

Minute 38. VAR works with Jesus Gil Manzano.

minute 37. Unai Gomez determines at the near post, but Lunin catches without problems. Athletic players demand a penalty from Eder Militao.

Minute 36. Real Madrid goal! Bellingham doesn’t hit the ball very well, but the spike on the floor has an impossible effect on Unai and Real Madrid lead 2-0.

Bellingham goal for Real Madrid (available in Argentina)

minute 34. Now Unai Simon has turned around and closes Vinicius’ shot within the penalty area.

minute 33. Unai Simon makes a save. The Athletic one at the near post avoids Alaba’s yell after a headbutt at the near post.

Minute 28. Real Madrid goal! A good duet between Carvajal and Rodrigo on the right, after the rebound the Brazilian took advantage of the local defense and did not miss.

Rodrigo goal for Real Madrid (available in Argentina)

minute 22. Great individual game by Rodrigo, ending with a shot to the near post, but Unai Simon is attentive and neutralizes the danger.

minute 13. Valverde benefited from Mooniain’s rebound, which went over the bar.

minute 3. A bright start, and we already have our first reprimand, Muniain.

beginning of the game. Jesús Gil Manzano whistles, Iñaki Williams touches the ball and Athletic and Real Madrid start in Bilbao.

XI Athletic. Unai Gomez replaces Oyan Sunset as Ernesto Valverde’s only replacement for the 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

XI Real Madrid. Only Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius are the names that Carlo Ancelotti repeats in regards to the last US friendly against Juventus.

Courtois Support. The dressing room of Real Madrid is ready and the form with which the players will take the field in relation to the Belgian is ready.

Welcome to San Mames! The cathedral, home of Athletic Club, is the venue for Real Madrid’s La Liga debut.

Real Madrid line-up

Andrey Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Chuameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius.

Sports line-up

Unai Simon, Oscar De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Iñigo Leque; Mikel Vesga, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Williams, Unai Gomez, Iker Munian; Inaki Williams.

Where and how to watch Real Madrid match? Athletic Bilbao? Schedule, TV channel and online broadcast