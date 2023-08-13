Recommended Movie: Five films to rediscover Jennifer Lawrence, the iconoclastic actress.

The Kentucky actress broke into Hollywood with her touchless performance in blood tiesthe film that earned him his first Oscar nomination, managed to balance the sudden fame with a popular saga The Hunger Gameswinning an Academy Award at the age of at least 22, and her ongoing streak of performances that have made her a star to watch. . Jennifer Lawrence He knew when to leave the industry, only to return with productions he could contribute to, such as float to the surface And do me a favourtwo films in which he plays the lead role and also produces.

In Gene Stupnitsky’s new comedy, which hits theaters this Thursday, the actress plays a woman who accepts a 19-year-old’s parents’ offer to go on a date with their son in exchange for a luxury car that will let her work. in the best conditions. The feature film intends to revive the humor of nineties comedies such as American Pie And crazy about mary. “I think it’s time to make a movie that will make people laugh, it’s very difficult to make a comedy and not offend anyone, so I think a lot of people will be offended by watching this movie.” Lawrence has been honest in statements compiled by Variety.

“We must be able to entertain the audience, but without outrage: I think we risk being too politically correct,” added the protagonist of the feature film, which aims to do just the opposite, to approach humor wisely. . “We found a twist in the story, and we wanted to show that what the main characters do is wrong, we laugh at what we supposedly should not laugh at”— added the actress. whose best performances can be found on streaming.

Jennifer Lawrence in “Blood Ties” Archive

In addition to the fame he has gained with The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence was born into the indie scene, a circle that suits her more than well and in which she began to form under the guidance of Lori Petty in poker house (his debut feature film, a gritty autobiographical production) and later with Debra Granik in blood ties , a thriller in which, like all the director’s works, the characters enter dark worlds that force them to come to terms with their own notions of “normality”. Lawrence excels as Rea Dolly, a 17-year-old Missouri Ozark who dedicates her life to caring for her ailing mother and little siblings.

Her daily life changes when Rea is told that she may lose her home, a situation that forces her to look for her father, who never returned to the family when he was released from prison. Lawrence’s interpretation circulates in the same direction as the above poker house, a work that exudes naturalness, in which there is no feeling of compulsion. The self-taught actress showed 13 years ago that she has the talent to adapt to any genre. , staging and character, as his later filmography would attest. For her role in the film Granik, a director who knows how to portray people living on the outskirts, Lawrence received his first Oscar nomination..

blood tiescreated by Debra Granik, available on Google Play.

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games Archive

In just two years, the actress has gone from a famous low-budget film to the head of one of the most successful youth franchises. . Before landing the coveted role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger GamesLawrence had a small but interesting intervention in the Jodie Foster film. Walt’s double lifer, and in Drake Doremus’ heartbreaking romantic drama Like a crazy. At the same time, he joined a large cast X-Men First Generation like the Mystic, the perfect preamble to his landing in the first of three parts based on the novels by Suzanne Collins. Lawrence took on a role that, thanks to the nuances he was able to give it and his immense charisma, was much more than a stereotype..

The actress has managed to cope with the pressure of playing a young heroine who instinctively acts as a symbol of opposition to the Capitol, an autocracy that offers such “hunger games” to destroy the population. Although the saga has a textbook love triangle that stretches out more than it should, Lawrence knew how to get out of it to impersonate Katniss passionately, a trait he shares with Rea Dolly.two teenagers who were placed in positions of great responsibility.

The Hunger Gameswritten by Gary Ross, available on HBO Max and Netflix.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in The Bright Side of Life Archive

When I filmed the saga of The Hunger Games which gave him the status of a Hollywood star, Jennifer Lawrence has collaborated with the respected director on independent film, who has become more popular with The bright side of life Story by: David O. Russell . The director adapted the novel Silver lining Playbook Matthew Quick, published in 2008, in which the undisputed protagonist of the story was Pat Solitano, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who cannot overcome the grief that his divorce implied.

In his translation of Quick’s novel O. Russell makes a few changes, including keeping the focus off Pat, but giving more weight to the character Tiffany Maxwell (Lawrence).a young widow who suffers from anxiety and finds in this man a partner with whom she can be vulnerable.

Lawrence’s acting is amazing, especially in sequences where he has to fit in with the director’s structure, with great choral scenes by Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Jackie Weaver. . In fact, in some parts of the film, the actress’ work resembles Cher in moon spellbecause of how it balances a certain tone screwball comedy with the drama that arises due to the respective illnesses that the main characters suffer from. Lawrence won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance, an award that was contested but marked a big achievement for comedy.usually downgraded by Academy voters, who tend to reward more solemn performances.

The bright side of lifecreated by David O. Russell, available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Jennifer Lawrence in Joy Archive

Lawrence’s third collaboration with O. Russell and the fourth in which shared screen with Bradley Cooper after The bright side of life, an American scandal And serene Suzanne Beer, was a biopic Joy: the name of success based on the radical change experienced by Joy Mangano, a working-class single mother who invents the “Miracle Mop”, a mop that has allowed her to stabilize her life as well as discover her entrepreneurial skills while running a company. ingenious design.

how in The Hunger Gameswhole weight Joy falls on Lawrence, who gives another flight to Russell’s script, and on the talented Annie Mumolo, who is in charge of giving the text a feminist finish. , when the protagonist begins to suffer the consequences of success as the head of the company, which is not to the liking of the male figures who seek to preserve their creation. The final monologue, which can be out of tune with the mixture of tones used in the script, is beautifully interpreted by Lawrence, who was supposed to show that she is not too young to personify Joy, one of the most common criticisms that has been made before. her. . For her work, the actress received a fourth Oscar nomination and a third Golden Globe..

Joy: the name of successwritten by David O. Russell, available on Star+.

Causeway with Jennifer Lawrence 919039361464473 – Apple TV+

Returning Jennifer Lawrence to the sources could not find a better means. Released last year on the streaming platform AppleTV+ , float to the surface is the first film by theater director Lila Neugebauer to deal with the aftermath of the war. . The actress places the body of a broken woman, Linsey, a former Marine who returns to everyday life with a traumatic brain injury, which forces her to change her habits and live with the knowledge that she will never be able to fight again. in this process meets a man who carries his own injuries, James (Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar-nominated for his role)who accompanies her in this present full of uncertainty, in which he is also afraid to open up and share his tragic past.

float to the surface produced by Lawrence which is betting on the promotion of fictions with women in the center. In this case, the screenplay was co-written with writer Otessa Moshfegh, who explores themes similar to those found in her most famous works. My year of rest and relaxation And death in his hands. After an interesting performance in satire don’t look up Adam McKay, Lawrence’s great comeback after dead end went with float to the surfacea movie that blood ties A few years ago, he revealed his best side.

float to the surfacewritten by Lila Neugebauer, available on Apple TV+.

Meet the project “Trust”