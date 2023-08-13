Release date, plot and new villain

If you want to know everything we know about Wednesday Season 2 today, check out the release date, plot, and villain.

Let’s talk about the release date, the plot and the new Wednesday Season 2 villain.. The Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega revolves around her attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school. The first season premiered on the streaming platform on November 23, 2022. The series, directed by Tim Burton, received positive reviews from fans and critics. As well as several nominations for the Golden Globe and Emmy.

Season 2 release date Wednesday

Filming for the first season took place from September 2021 to March 2022. It happened in Romania. This means Wednesday’s season 2 production could have the same seven-month schedule.. If the strikes are resolved by the end of 2023, the cameras could start operating early next year. This means that the second season could premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

What will be the story for next season?

Prior to the series’ renewal, showrunner Miles Millar told TV Line that he felt the relationship between the main character and her mother, Morticia, was important to the series. In fact, he hinted that mother-daughter dynamics can be a highlight from the second batch of episodes.

As for what will be discussed in the second season on Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, the lead, spoke to Variety a couple of months ago and said that the second part “will focus on the horror aspect of the series.” Come on, they’ll put a lot more emphasis on the horror story. In fact, the main actress there will be no romantic love interest during the next season.

Who will be the new villain of the Netflix series?

In the first season, Marilyn Thornhill, played by actress Christina Ricci, became the series’ unexpected villain. It turned out that her real name was actually Laurel Gates, the last descendant of Joseph Crackstone, who set out to end the outcasts of Nevermore Academy. At the end of the season, the main character managed to finish off Thornhill / Gates. But what will happen on Wednesday in season 2? Who will be the main enemy of the new season?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, Christina Ricci said “the door is open” for a possible Wednesday comeback for a second season. Since Thornhill is still alive, there is a good chance she will return for revenge. about the main character of the series and his companions. However, there is a risk in his eventual return as it may seem repetitive.