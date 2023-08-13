Remember Netflix’s Bird Box with Sandra Bullock? A spin-off starring Mario Casas will be released





Susanne Beer’s film starring Sandra Bulloch, Bird Box, known in Spanish as Blind, became a phenomenon on the streaming platform Netflix upon its release in 2018.

Several years have passed since the launch, four and a half years to be exact, and for those who want more content, the platform is preparing the launch of the Spanish spin-off of this franchise, inspired by Josh Malerman’s novel.

This time the film will take place in Europe under the name Bird Box: Barcelona.

The main characters are familiar faces as the cast is led by Mario Casas (Three Meters Above Heaven) along with Georgina Campbell (Barbaro). The cast is completed by Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Lola Dueñas, Diego Calva and Gonzalo Castro.

What is Bird Box: Barcelona about?

After a mysterious force wipes out the world’s population, Sebastian embarks on his own survival journey through the deserted streets of Barcelona. But when he forms a complex alliance with the other survivors and they try to escape the city, the unexpected threat becomes even more sinister.

Bird Box: Barcelona premieres on Netflix on July 14th.