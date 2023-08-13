Remember the performances on Monday at the Plaza del Ensanche

Friday, August 11, 2023 8:56 pm





Remember will perform on Monday at the Plaza del Ensanche starting at 22:00. The concert will take place in the open air, so admission will be free, and, according to the group’s founder Antonio Estevez, “it will last approximately two hours.”

Remember that “was created in 2012. We were a group of fans who played boleros and old music, but gradually we had to adapt to tastes, ”explains Estevez. In addition, he adds that “at the moment the group consists of five musicians and a singer.”





As for the concert, he assures that “there will be a surprise and we want to make a concert for all the audience. It will be very varied, interesting and with songs in Basque. We’re going to play all the styles and songs that everyone knows.”

He also comments that “we will play regular songs, boleros and chachachas, Basque music like Gozategi’s Nirekin or Egan’s Ireki bihotza. We’ll cover 80s music, but we’ve also included contemporary music like Miley Cyrus.

The founder of “Remember” wanted to emphasize that “The City Council will provide chairs for those who want to enjoy the concert in silence. There are also people who usually prefer to dance and there are many others who usually go to the bars in the square to have dinner or drink while listening to the songs we play. I think this is a very fun and complete plan for a summer night.

This content is exclusive to subscribers Enjoy unlimited access and exclusive benefits