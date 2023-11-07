Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on December 20th

Capcom announced that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on the App Store on December 20th and will be accompanied by the “Separate Ways” DLC.

Get ready to feel the fear of this next-generation survival horror in the palm of your hand with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The famous reimagining of the 2005 classic will also be available on iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later. “Separate Ways” will be released alongside the main game. This is a story DLC that follows super agent Ada Wong on a secret mission that expands the adventure and introduces new mechanics. The game is now available for pre-order on the App Store.

However, before its release, players can get a glimpse of Leon S. Kennedy’s nightmarish journey through a free demo. This includes support for the full version and cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s intense survival horror gameplay can be enjoyed with a variety of compatible console controllers. The game also includes keyboard and mouse support for Mac and customizable touch controls on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. This visual spectacle is only possible with the union of Capcom’s REENGINE and Apple silicon which includes the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models and Macs with M series chips, such as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips. and the M3 -powered iMac . Capcom’s terrifying game also supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay on compatible Apple handheld devices.