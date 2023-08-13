Results of all fights of the AAA event

Triple Mania XXXI culminated in a series of spectacular battles in Arena Mexico which the public enjoyed sitting on the edge of their seats, from where they could enjoy the magnificent maneuvers and spectacular flights of all fighters.

CHIC STORM, THE TRIUMPH OF IVY AND MARAVILLA

With the intervention of the Son of Tyrantes in a no disqualification fight, Chick Tormenta, La Hiedra and Maravilla are victorious over Lady Shani, Dalis and Sexy Star. At the end, Tyrantes appeared to show off his fighting skills and scold his son for his actions against women.

LAREDO KID SAVE TRIPLEMANIA CUP

In the aerial final, the Laredo Kid used a “laredo fly” on the Commander to win the Triple Mania Bardal Cup. However, Texano Jr. drew attention to himself by appearing unexpectedly and injuring Pagano again.

FLAMMER, QUEEN OF KINGS

The Reina de Reinas championship remains in Mexico after Flammer defeated Taya in a no disqualification bout and backed by Las Toxicas. La Güera Loca was covered in blood, despite the fact that Lady Shani was in her corner.

BLACK CASAS REMAINS IN THE BATTLE OF LEGENDS

El Negro Casas gave a spoonful of his chocolate to Nico el Millonario when he placed it on the buttons and won the Battle of the Legends. On the 4:40 side was Achino, who also showed his extreme side against Argenis, the second fighter from Tijuana.

CASSANDRO, INTO THE HALL OF FAME

Exotic gladiator Cassandro was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Triplemanía XXXI Mexico City just in the same year as his film, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Bad Bunny and Son of the Saint, is released.

QT MARSHALL, NEW LATIN AMERICA CHAMPION

Just when it looked like Pentagon Jr. was going to take the championship home, QT Marshall appeared, removed his mask and laid him on his back, the American became the new champion of Latin America, despite the whistle of the people.

THE SON OF A VIKING RESERVED THE MEGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Follow the board. Triplemanía XXXI CDMX was the perfect venue for El Hijo del Vikingo, who once again showed that there is no opponent who can beat him, so the AAA Mega Championship will once again be at his waist.

In a home run against Mike Bailey, Jack Carthuil and Dougie, Son of the Viking defended the AAA Mega Championship for the eighteenth time, a fight that got fans out of their seats because of the sets and flights they deployed.

WINNER FACE FOR PSYCHO-CLOWN

With a dramatic ending, Psycho Clown maintained his invincibility in the luchas de apuestas by winning Sam Adonis’s hair. Unfortunately, not everything was happy, as the clown had to leave on a stretcher, to the silence of the fans present in the arena and the screams of his wife.

