Review: Travis Scott – UTOPIA

Fifth work Travis Scott arrived after a long wait since the previous mixtape, JACKBOYS (2019). This predecessor worked, if not for the hit THE HIGHEST IN THE ROOM, would go unnoticed. However, the last one we’re discussing today, posted on July 28th, brought 19 songs to end an hour and a quarter filled with dark sound, many featuring well-known artists and not many hits that will last over time.

Let’s start with the comment that the criticism of this album by the well-known digital media Pitchfork is the news that the journalist Sheldon Pierce, decided to give him the ill-fated score of 5.9. In his criticism, the journalist analyzes this disc with convincing and logical arguments. And the thing is, the one in Houston didn’t make the news just because of that. A little less than 2 years ago, at the festival that Scott gave his name to with his most popular album, ASTROMIR FESTDue to security issues during his concert, 10 attendees died and hundreds were injured. This incident may have been the reason for the release delay. UTOPIA (2023), and the fact is that last June a Texas court refused to indict the artist.

It’s hard to make out such a long album with so much information that it doesn’t feel as coherent and memorable as ASTRO WORLD (2018). However, it’s worth noting the exquisite production credits that dart around songs for those that range from vondagurl all the way Kanye WestPassing Vegin, Noah GoldsteinLondoner James Blake and Travis Scott himself signs most of them as sole producer.

The beginning of the album is good, dynamic, in the introduction there is a sample from the British band. gentle giantin which he adds voice, echo and industrial effect. In these opening verses, the artist makes it clear to us that the current music industry is neither good nor bad, but in which Travis Scott makes his statement: The situation we’re in right now / Not good and not so miserable / It can change, it can stay the same / I can say, I can make myself known. It then takes us into dark and sinister hip hop, allowing the sound design of much of the footage on the album to be noted with other songs such as GOD BLESS or TELEKINESIS.

when you hear MY EYES you can climb to the stars. It looks like a song that, due to the use of vocal effect and the sound of instruments, could enter the discography of a singer-songwriter. Frank Ocean. This is undoubtedly one of the best tracks on the album. The most nosy fans believe that this is addressed to their ex-partner Kylie Jennerin which he talks about his view: All those green and yellow drops that drip from your eyes are toning..

HEY LO SE? this is a theme that, accompanied by piano, seems to be something between a lullaby and an ominous nightmare with recognizable improvisations Travis Scott who managed to influence the current urban movement on a global level.

As we progress, the work is accompanied by many collaborations. IN LOCATION, Drakeco-author of this song, shows at the beginning a ragged voice with a timbre reminiscent of 645AR. This is the most rap song in the drill subgenre. IN REST (ECHO)Accompanied beyoncé, offers one of the most minimalistic songs in which the presence of pantomime on the part of the singer-songwriter is noticeable. His voice steals, in one of the best ways, the leading role of the author SICK MODE.

First collaboration on an album with a Canadian Weekend, CIRCUS MAXIMUSseems to be discarded DAWN FM (2022) with song style electronic drums Yes published 10 years ago black skinhead. In addition, this song of the same name to the ancient stadium of Rome was able to be presented at the same place on August 7th. Kanye West showed up at this presentation concert to sing a few songs after Scott represent it with the words: “No UTOPIA Without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.”

It seems the frontman, who brags about his independence, could do with putting together 2 of the 3 most popular artists on Spotify. bad rabbit and again, Weekend. Together they released, as the only preview of the album, a catchy and simple little theme called K-pop. With a predictable and tropical rhythm that can be reminiscent of sounds row These three singers hardly say anything they haven’t said before, especially the Puerto Rican whose lyrics seem to have been written by an artificial intelligence who has been given their entire repertoire for the past 2 years. This attempt at a summer hit doesn’t work on or off the record.

On top of all this, the work on the record is going very well between PARASEIL And LOVE – very well chosen influence Kanye West first of all disks 808 and a broken heart (2008) or jesus (2013)-. First, cooperation with young Lin absorbs this characteristic sad timbre of the Swedish artist, this is, perhaps, a song that makes you feel like you are on an air highway. However, in SKITZO plays with a rhythm more focused on the essence of the trap in which he mentions Shakespeare And pinterest witty and imaginative, just like the playwright and the app. IN LOVEcooperation with Baby Cudieexperimenting with percussion that could be produced MY And The ark.

This is one of those albums of the American movement of rappers or scavengers full of collaborations that they always participate in. Travis shows that he has a good eye, ear and a clear influence, but he could have chosen other promising artists and not show us reworked singers collaborating inorganically with each other.

In conclusion, this is not such a clear cut project that it seems that there are not only a few collaborations, but also songs. There was a desire to listen to this work, and with the resources that the artist has, it surprised little and, moreover, made listeners think about his legacy in the Anglo-Saxon urban world. Such an iconic title did not leave a sonic utopia as adequate to what was expected. In other words, UTOPIA was not very utopian. Despite this, this year he manages to become the most moto-album.

