Reviews | Crazy in trouble, cringed, made a movie

Over time, several films have appeared that strive to get to the very point both in their genre and in cinema as such. Some productions do it, but others don’t live up to what they’re trying to do and lag far behind in comparison. Unfortunately, crazy in trouble this is the last case.

This recent premiere is a comedy with almost none of the jokes succeeding, and if it wasn’t for the 10-minute scene with more weight than the entire movie, it would have only earned one star. Anyway, we’re here to criticize, and since I don’t want to spend any more time than I need to talk about this movie, I’ll jump right into it.

Forward movement, crazy in trouble it’s a laughing stock that doesn’t work as a comedy, even though its genre is. The characters are not sympathetic, and it’s a shame, because there are good actresses. But at the end of the day, this is another movie that I think is trying to do something but fails to deliver what it wants to.

Data sheet

Original name: joy to ride

Year: 2023

Release date in Chile: August 11, 2023

Duration: 95 minutes

Directed by: Adele Lim (Writer of Raya and the Last Dragon)

Screenplay: Cherry Chevaprawatdumrong Teresa Xiao; Adele Lim

Producers: Cherry Chevaprawatdumrong Dan Clark; Jess Dweck; Josh Fagen; Evan Goldberg; Teresa Xiao; Adele Lim; Seth Rogen; James Weaver

Music: Nathan Matthew David

Cinematographer: Paul Yi

Editing: Babe Erb

Actors/Actresses: Ashley Park, Sherri Cola, Sabrina Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Kenneth Liu, Annie Mumolo, David Denman, Debbie Phan

Comedy genre

Manufacturing company: Lionsgate; Point Gray Pictures

Distributor: Lionsgate; BF distribution

Review version: Traditional cinema, Original language

Synopsis

When Audrey, an Asian American, receives one of the biggest contracts of her career in her home country of China, her life is turned upside down. In a world full of stereotypes, racism and machismo, he sees an opportunity to put one foot above the rest.

Things get even more complicated when her childhood friend Lolo finds a way to find Audrey’s biological mother without her knowing. You will quickly realize that your business trip will be the adventure of a lifetime.

Nothing indicated that the most important thing on the trip was more than just getting the best seat in your company. Everything will turn out the way it should, and Audrey and her group of friends will have to adjust to things going wrong.

What will the protagonist learn in the new adventure? What will you find in your ancestral roots, your culture and your people? How will life give you more and more challenges to face and grow as a person?

Verdict: not enough

Good It has a dramatic scene that gives it momentum at the end of the movie.

Some jokes work. Badly Most of his humor is not funny and may even make him uncomfortable.

He tries to stick to popular topics (especially K-Pop), but that doesn’t work for close interest.

It has a lot of clichés, both in subject matter and in approach to production.

Its plot doesn’t help, being simple and far from something infamous.

Their characters don’t seem interesting either.

It feels like it stretches unnecessarily and in a very unnatural way.

Like I said at the beginning, I don’t want to spend more time on this movie than I should, but crazy in trouble will hit the spot for those looking for a good mood. It’s hard to say anything good about this film, but the truth is that it gets nowhere.

It’s a movie that barely makes people laugh, no matter how hard it tries. In fact, I’d say it’s pretty boring at times. And, in the end, it is a pity that this is so. Personally, I’m sorry when a movie isn’t good, because every production means a lot of work behind the scenes. But sometimes things are just that.

crazy in trouble maybe you shouldn’t watch it at the cinema, and in fact, personally, I would think a lot before saying that it’s worth watching it at home, because it’s really not good. I don’t want to leave a negative tone to this film, so I want to leave some room for the good.

Toward the end of the film, there is a scene that colorizes the setting of the drama and, in truth, saves the tape in many ways. That makes it interesting, he conveys a lot in the scene towards the end, and if the film was like that from the very beginning, it would be wonderful.

The stage should be given to Ashley Park and Debbie Phan. I think it’s so far away from the desperate humor and plot that it feels like a fresh and refreshing scene. As if for a few minutes we saw something else.

I want to be especially clear, this scene saves my tape, and I say “saves” from the moment when I thought nothing saved her. It’s a well-directed and acted film, which gives it something that the rest of the films lacked.

As for the bad part of the presentation, it’s a disgusting film that pumps up humor and tries to flesh it out with sexual themes that don’t really add anything. He lacks charisma, love, work, and the actors he has leave a lot to be desired.

Definitely, crazy in trouble This is a bad tape. It’s not entertaining, it’s not entertaining, and the most wonderful moment is coming to an end. It is about catching on to the trends that are popular today, but this is not essential.

It’s as if Artificial Intelligence made a script for the things that are in trend today, and in addition did it wrong. This feature film may have been completely eclipsed by the films coming out now, but in terms of fixed things, the results speak for themselves. Finally, this is a film without tails and heads.

