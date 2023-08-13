Rihanna became a mother for the second time with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna again delighted and moved her fans, as it was announced that the singer from Barbados she became a mother for the second time, in the company of his partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The news was released by the Media Take Out portal, which says that Rihanna, the performer of such legendary songs as “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”, gave birth to a completely healthy baby girl on August 9th.

It should be noted that the firstborn of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who was dubbed as RZA, was born on May 12, 2022. So far, the name of the second baby of the famous international artist has not been disclosed. .

Rihanna, who has been absent from the scene for seven years, is back for this latest Super Bowls 2023, a place where, in addition to delighting everyone with her voice, she caused a stir by announcing her second pregnancy.

Before the sporting event, the singer said it was motherhood that gave her the strength to take on the challenge of reaching the NFL Finals, because a halftime show is usually more popular than the same sports result.

“When you become a mother, something happens that you feel like you can do everything,” Rihanna said at a press conference in which she sat down and did not appreciate that she was pregnant again.

Finally, one of Rihanna’s latest publications is a video in which she shows off her already huge pregnant belly in a spectacular outfit.