Rihanna gave birth to a girl: second daughter | VOC40

Congratulations to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky! The couple just had their second child. And this time it’s a girl. The music star gave birth this Thursday, August 10, to a girl. He did this just one year after the birth of his first child: little RZA, born in May 2022.

Now the family has grown thanks to the birth of a baby. Both mother and baby are doing well, Media TakeOut confirmed. The whole family would already be vacationing in a Los Angeles mansion, away from the curious and the press.

In fact, the little girl looks exactly like her mother and has the same huge eyes as the music star, according to close sources who were quoted by the outlet that gave the exclusive report. Come on, there is a mini-Rihanna in the world.

media pregnancy

Rihanna has officially announced that she is expecting her second child. Literally. Climbing onto a platform several meters high during his Super Bowl halftime performance last February.

The world learned that the singer is a few months pregnant. Since then, her entire pregnancy has been in the media. And the thing is, the artist loves showing off her belly, from her Oscar moment to her latest lingerie campaign for Fenty. Motherhood has become one of the main characters of her life and work.

In fact, during her first pregnancy, Rihanna was also in the media spotlight. And the fact is that the singer has always surprised with super original images when it came to going out and showing off her belly. Without a doubt, Rihanna stuns everyone. And their children are lucky that their mother is one of the coolest people in the world.