Rihanna took advantage of her pregnancy to launch the maternity underwear trend.

Now that Rihanna knows what motherhood is like, she seems to have been inspired by this new phase of her life. because she launched a new line of nursing underwear called Savage X Maternity. The new collection features a tender campaign that features the Barbados native as the protagonist of images in which she appears breastfeeding her little boy, RZA.

Details about Rihanna’s new proposal

The line consists of various nursing bras. The design is characterized by cups that unzip to make breastfeeding easier. The brand has thought of all tastes, as it has launched both basic cotton models and more sophisticated lace options. In addition, you can also find matching panties, as El Mundo explains on his website. There are three models of bras in the Savage X Maternity collection. What Rihanna wears in the images posted via the brand’s official Instagram account @savagexfenty is Cotton, a V-neck cotton design. It is available in black, navy blue and gray and is priced at 52.95 euros.

For its part, Not Sorry Lace is a little more sensual and sophisticated because it’s made from lace and includes criss-cross straps at the neckline. The firm released it in black and lilac colors at a price of 62.95 euros. According to the aforementioned medium, Savage X Maternity comes with a Floral Lace bra with lace cups connected by small X-shaped straps. Its price is 62.95 euros and it is sold only in black.

Rihanna has been a champion of diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, and her new lingerie line is no different. The line includes various sizes and shapes and is designed to celebrate the beauty of all women. The new collection was met with rave reviews from critics and fans.. Fans of Jay Z’s wife praised the comfort, style and variety of the line. Fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the new line, and many say it’s the first nursing underwear line that really fits their needs.

Rihanna Sheer X Collection

Another of the singer’s latest collections is Sheer X, a line of sheer clothing.. As part of the campaign, Rihanna was in charge of showing off her pregnant belly by posing in a red bra and panties; proof that pregnancy doesn’t mean women can’t feel sexy anymore. In fact, Rihanna was one of the most daring women in the middle who wasn’t shy about wearing sensual clothing that revealed the evolution of her pregnancy.