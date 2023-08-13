Riley Keough Describes Granny Confrontation As ‘A Little Mess’

Source: Riley Keough: Bang Showbiz

Lisa Marie Presley’s death sparked an almost immediate confrontation between her mother Priscilla Presley and her daughter Riley Keough over a change the deceased made to her testimony around 2016. In practice, this change made Riley the steward of a vast legacy that includes the management of the Graceland estate, Elvis’ estate and much of his image rights, thus separating his grandmother.

The two women have now managed to find a middle ground and are back on cordial terms. Riley has a hard time explaining what exactly happened between them in less than 20 minutes, but the important thing is that they are a reunited family again.

“It was a bit of a mess, but now everything is back to what it was before. Anything in the press to suggest otherwise saddens me because all Priscilla does is love and protect Graceland and her family. Presley and his legacy,” the actress told Variety.

In the end, the grandmother and granddaughter managed to reach a confidential settlement so that their dispute would not end up in court. Rumor has it that Riley agreed to pay Priscilla $1 million in damages for removal from a trust fund created by the king of rock and an additional $400,000 in legal fees and costs, on the condition that she donate the funds received. signed in ten days.

There was a time when it seemed impossible to make peace, as there are rumors that Riley came to change the locks on his grandfather’s Memphis estate to prevent access to Priscilla, although she has never stopped publicly repeating that they are still in touch . and that there were no problems between them.

His granddaughter admits Lisa Marie’s death caused “a slight panic” among those around her as no one knew how to move on and it took them some time to work out the details of the complicated situation they suddenly found themselves in.

“We’re a family, but there’s also a great business behind it,” recalls Riley.