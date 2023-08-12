Risks of treating SIBO without actually having SIBO

SIBO is bowel disorder is difficult to diagnose It causes symptoms similar to other disorders. The problem is that SIBO is treated with antibiotics, so if the medical diagnosis is wrong, the person is taking medication or changing their diet, the treatment can exacerbate the patient’s problems as the gut microbiota can be damaged.

What is SIBR?

SIBO is overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine (“an overgrowth of bacterial growth in the small intestine”), which is associated with discomfort such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, gas, nausea, bloating, or constipation. Also, in severe cases, it can alter nutrient absorption, leading to other imbalances.

Symptoms occurs due to the fermentation of sugars in foods bacteria in the small intestine. The problem is that these same symptoms appear with many other bowel problems.

Why does SIBO occur?

In a healthy digestive system, there are very few bacteria in the small intestine. Are breed when there are some changes, as slowing down the passage of food, insufficiency in the production of pancreatic enzymes and gastric acid, or a change in the ileocecal valve, which allows the “invasion” of bacteria from the colon.

