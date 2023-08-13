Roche revealed why he doesn’t feel like an idol in the Inter and Suarez message, adding a joke after the match against Rivera.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Roche has been the topic of the week for his brilliant scoring against Argentina’s River Plate, which saw his side Internacional de Porto Alegre reach the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores America.

The goalkeeper, who was already a huge figure for the Colorados in the first leg, played in Buenos Aires with seven notable saves and lost only 2-1 because of them, gave an interview to the Brazilian sports portal Globoesporte.

there he confessed that Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio, Internacional’s nemesis, sent him a message to congratulate him, but he also joked.

First, he was asked if he already feels like an idol for Internacional fans.

“I don’t consider myself an idol. It was an important match for the institution. I am not an idol. Perhaps in my time, at my age, I can be a guide for the team. There are a lot of good, important people here with a very good track record who make a big contribution to the team, to the youth that comes from the base. Fortunately, I was able to convert a penalty, which was as important to me as everyone else, mine was only the last one. The work was done by the whole team, by everyone at the club, by the coaching staff, who did everything possible to reverse this decision, which was very difficult,” said the Uruguayan.

He also talked about Suarez’s message and at the same time smiled when he remembered it.

“I already knew him (Suarez) from the national team. We had a good relationship. Last year at Nacional we did even more, we got closer,” he said.

And he added: “From the moment I arrived here, he was available to help me with everything I needed. I talk to him almost every day, we still have not had the opportunity to get together, talk and make friends. “

In turn, he expressed: “He congratulated me, but also joked, ‘Goalkeepers have to save,'” he told me. And he was right. I am the goalkeeper and I have to try to save the penalty, which did not happen this time. I couldn’t do anything. We tease a little. He is a good guy who always wants the best for me. I also wish you all the best. He is a person who helped me a lot in the national team, helped me grow a lot in Nacional. It’s mutual.”