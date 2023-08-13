Real Madrid opened the new league season with a win this Saturday with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao and paid tribute to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after suffering a serious knee injury this week.

Bezet’s players took to the field in San Mamés in jerseys to support their teammate, which read “Fuerza Thibault Fly”, who will be able to enjoy goals from Rodrigo (28) and Jude Bellingham (36) from home.

The Englishman signing the Meringa star in this market window was one of the best midfield references, with Carlo Ancelotti keeping Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the bench from the start.

Bellingham was ubiquitous throughout the pitch, both defensively and dangerously moving into the opposite zone to help Rodrigo and Vinicius in front of the opponent’s goal.

“He’s outstanding,” Ancelotti said after the game, stating that the Englishman “seems to have been with us for a long time, he’s a very high level player.”

The first half hour of the game was a duel in the middle of the field with two very close teams and very strong pressure, which did not allow either side to create big chances until Rodrigo found his way to the net.

The Brazilian found a free ball in the penalty area and fired a strong shot into the near post, which surprised goalkeeper Unai Simon (28).

The goal forced Real Madrid to pause play a bit while they continued to handcuff Athletic, who failed to land a single shot on goal in the first half, to the relief of Andrey Lunin, who replaced Courtois.

“The victory was fair, they were much better than us,” Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde admitted after the match.

The white team increased the lead near half-time thanks to an unorthodox Bellingham shot that bounced the ball off the ground in a parabola that surprised the Athletic goalkeeper (36).

“I don’t have very good contact (with the ball), I was a bit lucky, but it worked,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

“Athletic”, which almost did not give Lunin work in the first half, took a step forward in the second, pushing forward “Real”, which began to experience some difficulties and lost the defensive wall of Eder Militao.

The Brazilian centre-back suffered a left knee injury which forced him off the pitch and was replaced by Antonio Rüdiger (50).

Real Madrid decided to put up with local harassment and look for options to counterattack with the speed of their attacking men.

Ancelotti turned to the seniority of Modric and Kroos to manage the last minutes of the match and control the ball against an Athletic that never gave up, driven by noisy local supporters.

Athletic continued to push but were unable to turn the tide and prevent Merengue from taking their first win of this new league season to take the lead in the standings.

Earlier in the first game of the day, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with Girona.

The Basque team took the lead thanks to a goal from the Japanese Take Kubo (5), but the Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Catalan club, equalized on his debut match in the Spanish championship (72).

Also recently promoted Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Mallorca in Gran Canaria.

Jonathan Viera put the Canaries ahead on penalties (29), but Antonio José Raillo equalized for a team coached by Javier Aguirre (70).

g/dr