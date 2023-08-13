Rodrigo and his new role avoid “9”.

Sports report, August 13 (EFE), to dispel doubts about his team’s attacking strength.

The pre-season performance drew attention to Real’s poor scoring record, with Real’s last two games, in which Real had 52 chances, only one goal, five shots to the post, including penalties.

But Carlo Ancelotti was not worried and blamed the lack of “freshness” for this, which is easy to fix. In addition, he kept repeating from day to day that the fact of the absence of the title “nine” in the detachment worries him even less.

The last time he mentioned this was at a press conference before his league debut against Athletic.

“I don’t think the club will sign someone who wears the number 9. I am very happy with this team and very excited. I saw some very good things in the preseason. I see the players very lively, engaged and enthusiastic,” he said.

The departure of the Frenchman Karim Benzema at the end of last season towards Saudi football left the “nine” without a host. Vinicius and Rodrigo changed their numbers for this campaign to “7” and “11” respectively; while united center forward Joselu Mato opted for “14”.

A surprising decision as ‘9’ was free and a regular number in the Spanish striker’s career, leaving open the possibility of signing another striker as the coaching staff see Josela as a resource rather than a natural replacement for Benzema.

“9”, which was rumored to be “reserved” for Mbappe; but for the third year in a row it seems that his arrival is far from reality. Moreover, on the same Sunday, he was re-admitted to the training of Luis Enrique after “very constructive and positive conversations” during Saturday’s training.

With this panorama, it is Vinicius and Rodrigo who should step forward, although Ancelotti is also asking his midfielders to contribute to the attack, as England’s Jude Bellingham has already done.

Rodrigo also reacted, scoring the first goal of the season for Real Madrid, and Vini made a mistake.

Both form a double point in a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond in the center of Ancelotti’s field; and they strive to be undeniable – if there are no failures – ahead.

Of course, Vinicius, despite playing more inside, continues to fall to the left flank, where his football has evolved to make him one of the most determined players in the world.

For this reason, Rodrigo is trying to get closer to the “9” position, which Real Madrid does not have (even Bellingham appears in the indicated area); but the Brazilian avoided whenever it could be classified as such.

“Nine is the position that I like the least of the above, but if the coach needs me, I can help there; not always,” he said on June 4, ending last season and learning of Benzema’s goodbye.

However, as he demonstrated at San Mames, his role comes close to being the player who needs to step forward this season to hide the long shadow left by Benzema’s goodbye.

Oscar Maya Belchi

(c) EFE Agency