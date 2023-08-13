Rodrigo starts the League on time and worries about Militao’s knee | Kinds of sports

Straight

Rodrigo shoots on goal in the score 0:1. VINCENT WEST (REUTERS)

Madrid field premiere in San Mames, calabobo rain during the day, music from chalaparta in the stands in front of the stone rumbled through the public address system, the Athletic players prayed the Lord’s Prayer around the locker room, and Toni Kroos and Luka Modric did not appear in the white starting lineup. These are new times for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, announced at the end of last season and not long in coming. The July classic in the United States was already a warning, and Bilbao confirmed it at the first opportunity. On stage are young cavalry from the center of the field, with Chuameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham. Fresh and fibrous twenty-somethings at times, as well as defensive doubts.

This is part of the new Madrid that is trying to break through in August. Secondly, a new life lies ahead for Vinicius and Rodrigo without the umbrella or commitment that Karim Benzema meant. They are now solely responsible for making and eating the cake, with the help of Bellingham acting as the playmaker. The presentation in society and in such a magnificent place as the cathedral ended on a good note, only softened by the alarming departure of Militao, who himself injured his left knee while trying to pressure Sunset in three-quarters of the field. . “It’s a sprain, it doesn’t look good. We will evaluate in the next few hours, ”Ancelotti admitted.

The current line-up especially points to Rodrigo, who was punctual this Saturday in the League. While Madrid continues to be without nine of the first world level, the life of Vinicius and Rodrigo should be different. The duties of the former have increased: overwhelming on the outside and now menacing on the inside. The second, for its part, must have a higher score in the domestic tournament.

Last season, he managed to score more than 1,100 minutes in the championship without scoring goals. All this is a failure that became even more obvious after the decline of Benzema. The Brazilian finished the course with nine league goals, although five of them were scored in the last stretch, when Madrid were no longer speaking a word in the tournament. This season, given the deficit that the team still has at the forefront of attack, Ancelotti’s advice points to Rodrigo, so far a clinician in the Champions League and Cup, but lazy in the League against the opposite goal. “In this system (4-4-2 with a diamond in the middle) Rodrigo and Vinicius have great quality,” said the Italian coach. “I played in a feature that I like more inside,” the 0-1 writer said.

“Bellingham has a very strong personality”

This Saturday he faced a soft defense and made him pay with his dancer’s feet. The gap on the right between the winger and the central defender was a real mine in the first half. After simulating the action in the bottom line that was thwarted by Unai Simon, he finished drawing blood after half an hour. He got on the right, he joined Carvajal (whispering all night after Yuri’s injury at the Bernabéu last season) and suddenly found himself alone against Simon capitalizing on a poleless back. And he had another one before Bellingham did his thing.

If they ask Rodrigo to score more goals, they ask the Englishman to help with the scoring. That’s why Ancelotti brought him closer to this zone. As long as there is no centre-forward, responsibility in the opponent’s zone must be shared. In Real Madrid’s best moments before half-time, the former Borussia player crossed the far post and his shot rebounded off the ground with such force that it surpassed Simon. “I didn’t hit the ball well, but I was lucky that it hit the target,” the football player admitted. “He seems to have been with us for a long time. He has a very strong character. He adapted very quickly, ”Carletto congratulated himself on the performance of the Briton, the author of Night on the Rise.

These were the best minutes for White in attack, while on the other hand Andrey Lunin lived quietly. The Ukrainian appeared on the field 45 minutes before the match, and the name of Kepa Arrizabalaga was ringing in his ears, who, after a serious injury to Courtois, is likely to become the new Real Madrid goalkeeper. In the second half, he really saw that he was more worried about the pressure of shame from the locals. It was also the time of Kroos and Modric, the last leg of the relay. Since 2012, Madrid has not started a course without Courtois, Benzema and two media. Ancelotti gave a push in Bilbao to the new Madrid who are trying to break through and everything went well.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on facebook And Twitteror register here to receive our weekly newsletter.