Rodrigo, surprise victim at Real Madrid, knockout

Rodrigo Goes is now one of the main figures of Real Madrid. and he is destined to become a really important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s system. The remarkable performances he played last season helped him establish himself as the undisputed starter and stop being just the repulse he had been in previous years. And the confidence in his abilities is absolute from the coaching staff, the board of directors, the fans and his own teammates.

A good example of this is the fact that they assigned him to inherit the number “11”, which was vacated with the departure of Marco Asensio to Paris Saint-Germain. leaving “20” which he has used so far. A figure that truly reflects the weight that the Brazilian national team player acquired in the dressing room, and which in the past carried the legends of the size of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo Nazario, Arjen Robben, José Amavischi or Paco Gento.

Pre-season showed Carletto’s incredible faith in the former Santos player and he will be part of the starting XI in his league debut. But he aims to be one of the main victims of the galactic reinforcements that Florentino Perez wants to bring. Obviously, We are talking about Kylian Mbappe, on which negotiations are still underway with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and that it seems like a simple matter of time before it is unlocked.

It is too early to talk about a final agreement, but the plans of the world football champion from Russia are becoming clearer as well as possible, and in the near future they will wear white. He forces his exit from the Parque de los Principes and continues to train with the rest of Luis Enrique’s dregs as a measure of pressure to open doors for him. He refused to renew and he’s free in 12 months so they will have to choose if they want to lose it for free in 2024 or get the money now.

Madrid fans are once again in awe of the French striker. but Rodrigo is anxiously contemplating how to drastically reduce his role.

Rodrigo will be the victim of Mbappe’s landing

No one doubts who Ancelotti will sacrifice to get Mbappe on the pitch. Obviously, Rodrigo would be the footballer who was chosen for the benchleaving Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior on the wings, with Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric in midfield ahead of Eduardo Camavinga or Toni Kroos.

Bad news for Gus, who might even consider his future in Madrid…