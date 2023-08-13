Rome trembles with Travis Scott and opens up a debate about the destruction of archaeological remains

After the cancellation of his concert at the Giza Pyramids, Travis Scottone of the most sought-after and listened to artists of the last decade, chose the so-called Circus Maximus in Rome —less than a kilometer from the Coliseum—to present your new album:Utopia‘. Five years have passed since the release of his last album “Astroworld”, a critical and sales success culminating in a tragedy with ten deaths at a concert. To overcome it all, he had to break the mold.

The excitement of the 70,000 attendees who chanted and danced to their songs at Circus Maximus caused tremors that were felt throughout the city, somewhat similar to what happened in Seattle on July 22 and 23 when a record 2 tremors were recorded, 3 on Skala Richter with the epicenter at the stadium where the concert takes place Taylor Swift. The Scott seismic magnitude was detected by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which spoke of approx. 1.3 on the Richter scale. Rome’s conservation authorities have already condemned the risks of carrying out this type of practice on archaeological remains.

After firefighters registered “hundreds of calls” warning of an earthquake on Monday night, according to a CNN reporter, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, Alfonsina Russo, called for an end to concerts at the Circus Maximus: “This is a monument, not a stadium, nor an arena spectacular” – condemned the Italian media “AGI”. “These macro-rock concerts threaten the legacy of the Circus as well as the remains Palatine ». Considered one of the oldest areas of Rome, a small hill separates the Circus Maximus from Colosseum.

One of the most intense moments of upheaval came with the rapper’s unexpected appearance Kanye West, another of the North American music industry moguls who also assisted in the production and lyrics of several songs from “Utopia”. According to Rome’s civil protection, a total of 60 people were injured at a concert linked to the pepper spray incident, according to the newspaper “Repubblica”. “Rock concerts should be held in stadiums in a way that does not pose a threat to public safety,” Russo added.

dispute in the city

After announcing that his “Utopia” concert will take place in one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – Pyramids in Giza, in Egypt – local authorities eventually canceled them, claiming that the “strange rituals” of their programs “are at odds with the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.” Scott did not want to move the date of the original show, scheduled for July 28, and the first of this month announced that the tour will start on the 7th this week in the enclave that just gave the name to one of the tracks from the album “Circus Maximus”.

Dismantling of Travis Scott’s concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome, this Thursday



EFE



In the last two months, this place has been a stage for macro-concerts, among others by Bruce Springsteen, Guns’n Roses and Imagine Dragons. “There has been no heritage damage so far, but we don’t know what will happen. You have to take into account that Circus Maximus has underground galleries ». Rome’s Major Events Councilor Alessandro Onorato defended the concerts, arguing that the rent from the Circus added more than two million euros to the city’s coffers last year, helping to finance the “maintenance of archaeological sites”.

“Travis Scott is a successful artist and he should be able to perform in Rome, but I think it would be better to find a more suitable place for his shows,” Italian Culture Minister Genaro Sanguiliano tried to reconcile. The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, set up a commission to investigate possible violations of the agreed provisions.

Tragedy in Astroworld

Travis Scott’s newest solo albumastroworld‘ was inspired by the Houston Six Flags Astroworld theme park, which was demolished in 2005. Born and raised in this city, the singer built his own amusement park in his hometown, which began with a huge concert that sold out 50,000 tickets in just one hour. The madness unleashed during this live performance caused one of great musical tragedies in recent years: an avalanche killed ten people and injured more than 300. Scott was found by a judge not responsible for the deaths of these people, all under the age of 27.

This album was characterized by top-shelf collaborations, some of which were repeated on Utopia, which broke several Spotify records in its first few weeks. If WeekendKid Cudi, Drake, Swae Lee and 21 Savage, joined by SZA, Bad Bunny, Future, Beyoncé, Westside Gunn, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

In addition to the album, on July 27 the premiere of the film ‘maximus circus‘, a tape written by Scott himself and produced by A24, with assistance from Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph and Valdimar Jóhannsson. It is still unknown if it will arrive in Spain or on the streaming service.